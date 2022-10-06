May Mary inspire us to call on the Holy Spirit: Cardinal Tobin

Vol. 4. No. 3
Whereas we worship God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, we venerate Mary and the saints. The distinction is important. God alone deserves our absolute love and devotion. God alone commands our total reverence and adoration. But the love we have for God is meant to be shared with our neighbors, with all our sisters and brothers in the one family of God. Love of neighbor is modeled perfectly for us in the sinless Virgin Mary who was wholly obedient to God’s will and who, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, comforts us in times of sorrow, intercedes for us in times of trouble, and guides us on our life’s journey to our heavenly homeland.
We first meet this young woman from Nazareth in the Gospel texts that proclaim: “The Holy Spirit will come upon you and the power of the Most High will cover you with his shadow" (Lk. 1:35) and "[Mary] was found to be with child through the Holy Spirit.... She has conceived what is in her by the Holy Spirit" (Mt. 1:18, 20). It is the Holy Spirit who consecrates and makes fruitful Mary’s acceptance of the Father’s will for her. She is full of the grace of the Holy Spirit, who guides her in all of the decisive moments of her life.
Pope St. Paul VI’s apostolic exhortation Marialis Cultis (For the Right Ordering and Development of Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary), published on February 2, 1974, points out that some Fathers and writers of the Church have attributed to the work of the Spirit the original holiness of Mary, who was, as it were, "fashioned by the Holy Spirit into a kind of new substance and new creature." Mary was conceived without sin by the grace of the Holy Spirit. She is the new Eve—the mother of all the living—because the Spirit of God is with her always.
According to Pope Paul, these same spiritual writers believed that “the mysterious relationship between the Spirit and Mary” is essential to our contemplation of the mystery of the Incarnation, the fact that the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity became a human being like us in all things except sin. The cooperation of Mary in God’s saving action was made possible by the grace of the Holy Spirit. The Spirit prepared her for an absolutely unique and unprecedented role in salvation history. He also guided and sustained her throughout her time on earth—providing Mary with “a sacred character” as “the permanent dwelling of the Spirit of God.”
Reflecting on the presence of the Holy Spirit in Mary’s life, Pope Paul says we can see that “from Him as from a spring there flowed forth the fullness of grace (cf. Lk. 1:28) and the abundance of gifts that adorned her.” From this perspective, he says, we can also attribute to the Spirit “the faith, hope and charity that animated the Virgin's heart, the strength that sustained her acceptance of the will of God, and the vigor that upheld her in her suffering at the foot of the cross.” Finally, Pope Paul says that in the Magnificat, Mary's prophetic canticle (cf. Lk. 1:46-55), we can observe “a special working of the Spirit” who speaks through the mouths of the prophets proclaiming the greatness of God whose mercy is always available to us.
Strengthened by the grace of the Holy Spirit, Mary’s response to the Father’s invitation delivered by the Archangel Gabriel was an immediate and unqualified “Yes!” Her “Fiat” (Let it be done to me according to your word) is the model for all who wish to follow Mary’s Son, Jesus. Saying “yes” to God frequently means saying “no” to our own desires, inclinations or tendencies, but as we learn from Mary, the Holy Spirit is with us and He is always ready to empower us with the courage, wisdom and strength we need to do God’s will.
One excellent way to accomplish a renewal of Marian piety would be through a resurgence of prayerful devotion to the Most Holy Rosary. Our current Holy Father, Pope Francis, encourages individuals and families to pray the Rosary daily and to ask for our Blessed Mother’s special protection and care—especially during these uncertain times. He asks all of us to consider continuing (or beginning) this beautiful practice as an integral part of our personal spirituality.
May Our Lady of the Rosary, whose feast day is October 7, help us to open our hearts, as she did, to the grace of the Holy Spirit in our lives. May her intercession strengthen us and give us hope. May she inspire us to call on the Holy Spirit, whose gifts of courage, wisdom, patience and good judgment are greatly needed in these challenging times.
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
The Canticle of Mary
Lk 1: 46–54
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
The months of May and October are times when the People of God express with particular intensity their love and devotion for the Blessed Virgin Mary. It is traditional in these months to pray the Rosary at home within the family. The restrictions of the pandemic have made us come to appreciate all the more this “family” aspect, also from a spiritual point of view.
For this reason, I want to encourage everyone to rediscover the beauty of praying the Rosary at home in the months of May and October. This can be done either as a group or individually; you can decide according to your own situations, making the most of both opportunities. The key to doing this is always simplicity, and it is easy also on the internet to find good models of prayers to follow.
Dear brothers and sisters, contemplating the face of Christ with the heart of Mary our Mother will make us even more united as a spiritual family and will help us overcome this time of trial. I keep all of you in my prayers, especially those suffering most greatly, and I ask you, please, to pray for me. I thank you, and with great affection I send you my blessing.
(Adapted from Pope Francis’s remarks on the Feast of Saint Mark the Evangelist, Saint John Lateran, 25 April 2020.)
My Prayer for You
I beg you, holy Virgin, that I may have Jesus from the Holy Spirit, by whom you brought Jesus forth. May my soul receive Jesus through the Holy Spirit by whom your flesh conceived Jesus.... May I love Jesus in the Holy Spirit in whom you adore Jesus as Lord and gaze upon Him as your Son.
¿Alguna vez han notado que hay una estrecha conexión en los Evangelios entre María y el Espíritu Santo? En cada momento significativo de la vida de nuestra Santísima Madre, el Espíritu Santo está presente y activo. De hecho, muchos de los atributos que asignamos al Espíritu de Dios, como Consolador, Abogado y Guía, también pueden asignarse a la Virgen Madre de Jesús, cuyo tierno amor consuela, intercede y nos muestra el camino hacia su Hijo.
Mientras adoramos a Dios Padre, Hijo y Espíritu Santo, veneramos a María y a los santos. La distinción es importante. Sólo Dios merece nuestro amor y devoción absolutos. Sólo Dios ordena nuestra total reverencia y adoración. Pero el amor que tenemos por Dios está destinado a ser compartido con nuestro prójimo, con todas nuestras hermanas y hermanos en la única familia de Dios. El amor al prójimo se modela perfectamente para nosotros en la Virgen María sin pecado que fue totalmente obediente a la voluntad de Dios y que, por la gracia del Espíritu Santo, nos consuela en tiempos de dolor, intercede por nosotros en tiempos de problemas y nos guía en el camino de nuestra vida hacia nuestra patria celestial.
Nos encontramos con esta joven de Nazaret por primera vez en los textos evangélicos que proclaman: “El Espíritu Santo vendrá sobre ti, y el poder del Dios altísimo se posará sobre ti” (Lc. 1,35) y “[María] se encontró encinta por el poder del Espíritu Santo... Ella ha concebido su hijo por el poder Espíritu Santo" (Mt. 1:18, 20). Es el Espíritu Santo quien consagra y hace fecunda la aceptación de María de la voluntad del Padre para ella. Ella está llena de la gracia del Espíritu Santo que la guía en todos los momentos decisivos de su vida.
La exhortación apostólica del Papa San Pablo VI Marialis Cultus (Para la Recta Ordenación y Desarrollo del Culto a la Santísima Virgen María), publicada el 2 de febrero de 1974, señala que algunos Padres y escritores de la Iglesia han atribuido a la obra del Espíritu la santidad original de María, que fue, por así decirlo, “moldeada por el Espíritu Santo en una especie de nueva sustancia y nueva criatura”. María fue concebida sin pecado por la gracia del Espíritu Santo. Ella es la nueva Eva—la madre de todos los vivientes—porque el Espíritu de Dios está con ella siempre.
Según el Papa Pablo, estos mismos escritores espirituales creían que “la misteriosa relación entre el Espíritu y María” es esencial para nuestra contemplación del misterio de la Encarnación, el hecho de que la Segunda Persona de la Santísima Trinidad se convirtió en un ser humano como nosotros en todas las cosas excepto en el pecado. La cooperación de María en la acción salvífica de Dios fue posible gracias a la gracia del Espíritu Santo. El Espíritu la preparó para un papel absolutamente único y sin precedentes en la historia de la salvación. También la guio y sostuvo a lo largo de su tiempo en la tierra—proporcionando a María “un carácter sagrado” como “la morada permanente del Espíritu de Dios”.
Reflexionando sobre la presencia del Espíritu Santo en la vida de María, el Papa Pablo dice que podemos ver que “de Él brotó como de un manantial la plenitud de la gracia (cf. Lc 1, 28) y la abundancia de dones que la adornaban”. Desde esta perspectiva, dice, también podemos atribuir al Espíritu “la fe, la esperanza y la caridad que animaron el corazón de la Virgen, la fuerza que sostuvo su aceptación de la voluntad de Dios y el vigor que la sostuvo en su sufrimiento al pie de la cruz”. Finalmente, el Papa Pablo dice que, en el Magnificat, el cántico profético de María (cf. Lc 1, 46-55), podemos observar “una obra especial del Espíritu” que habla por boca de los profetas proclamando la grandeza de Dios, cuya misericordia está siempre disponible para nosotros.
Fortalecida por la gracia del Espíritu Santo, la respuesta de María a la invitación del Padre entregada por el Arcángel Gabriel, fue un “¡Sí!” inmediato e incondicional. Su “Fiat” (Hágase en mí según tu palabra) es el modelo para todos los que desean seguir al Hijo de María, Jesús. Decir “sí” a Dios con frecuencia significa decir “no” a nuestros propios deseos, inclinaciones o tendencias, pero a medida que aprendemos de María, el Espíritu Santo está con nosotros y Él siempre está listo para empoderarnos con el coraje, la sabiduría y la fuerza que necesitamos para hacer la voluntad de Dios.
Una excelente manera de lograr una renovación de la piedad Mariana sería a través de un resurgimiento de la devoción orante al Santísimo Rosario. Nuestro Santo Padre actual, el Papa Francisco, alienta a las personas y familias a rezar el Rosario diariamente y a pedir la protección y el cuidado especiales de nuestra Santísima Madre—especialmente durante estos tiempos inciertos. Él nos pide a todos que consideremos continuar (o comenzar) esta hermosa práctica como una parte integral de nuestra espiritualidad personal.
Que Nuestra Señora del Rosario, cuya fiesta es el 7 de octubre, nos ayude a abrir nuestros corazones, como lo hizo ella, a la gracia del Espíritu Santo en nuestras vidas. Que su intercesión nos fortalezca y nos dé esperanza. Que ella nos inspire a invocar al Espíritu Santo, cuyos dones de coraje, sabiduría, paciencia y buen juicio son muy necesarios en estos tiempos difíciles.
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark
El Cántico de María
Lc 1: 46–54
Desde ahora me felicitarán todas las generaciones,
porque el Poderoso ha hecho en mí grandes cosas.
Él hace proezas con su brazo:
Dispersa a los soberbios de corazón,
Auxilia a Israel, su siervo,
acordándose de la misericordia
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
Los meses de mayo y octubre son tiempos en los que el Pueblo de Dios expresa con particular intensidad su amor y devoción por la Santísima Virgen María. Es tradicional en estos meses rezar el Rosario en casa en familia.
Las restricciones de la pandemia nos han hecho apreciar aún más este aspecto “familiar”, también desde un punto de vista espiritual.
Por esta razón, quiero animar a todos a redescubrir la belleza de rezar el Rosario en casa en los meses de mayo y octubre. Esto se puede hacer en grupo o individualmente; pueden decidir de acuerdo a sus propias situaciones, aprovechando al máximo ambas oportunidades. La clave para hacer esto es siempre la simplicidad, y es fácil también en Internet encontrar buenos modelos de oraciones a seguir.
Queridos hermanos y hermanas, contemplar el rostro de Cristo con el corazón de María, nuestra Madre, nos unirá aún más como familia espiritual y nos ayudará a superar este tiempo de prueba. Los guardo a todos en mis oraciones, especialmente a aquellos que más sufren, y les pido, por favor, que oren por mí. Les doy las gracias, y con mucho cariño les envío mi bendición.
(Adaptado de las palabras del Papa Francisco en la Festividad de San Marcos Evangelista, San Juan de Letrán, 25 de abril del 2020).
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Te ruego, Santa Virgen, que pueda tener a Jesús por medio del Espíritu Santo, por quien concebiste a Jesús. Que mi alma reciba a Jesús a través del Espíritu Santo por el que tu carne concibió a Jesús... Que pueda amar a Jesús en virtud del Espíritu Santo en quien adoras a Jesús como Señor y lo contemplas como tu Hijo.
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.