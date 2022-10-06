May Mary inspire us to call on the Holy Spirit: Cardinal Tobin

October 7, 2022

Vol. 4. No. 3

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Have you ever noticed that there is a close connection in the Gospels between Mary and the Holy Spirit? At every significant moment in the life of our Blessed Mother, the Holy Spirit is present and active. In fact, many of the attributes we assign to the Spirit of God, such as Comforter, Advocate, and Guide, can also be assigned to the Virgin Mother of Jesus whose tender love comforts, intercedes and shows us the way to her Son.

Whereas we worship God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, we venerate Mary and the saints. The distinction is important. God alone deserves our absolute love and devotion. God alone commands our total reverence and adoration. But the love we have for God is meant to be shared with our neighbors, with all our sisters and brothers in the one family of God. Love of neighbor is modeled perfectly for us in the sinless Virgin Mary who was wholly obedient to God’s will and who, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, comforts us in times of sorrow, intercedes for us in times of trouble, and guides us on our life’s journey to our heavenly homeland.

We first meet this young woman from Nazareth in the Gospel texts that proclaim: “The Holy Spirit will come upon you and the power of the Most High will cover you with his shadow" (Lk. 1:35) and "[Mary] was found to be with child through the Holy Spirit.... She has conceived what is in her by the Holy Spirit" (Mt. 1:18, 20). It is the Holy Spirit who consecrates and makes fruitful Mary’s acceptance of the Father’s will for her. She is full of the grace of the Holy Spirit, who guides her in all of the decisive moments of her life.

Pope St. Paul VI’s apostolic exhortation Marialis Cultis (For the Right Ordering and Development of Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary), published on February 2, 1974, points out that some Fathers and writers of the Church have attributed to the work of the Spirit the original holiness of Mary, who was, as it were, "fashioned by the Holy Spirit into a kind of new substance and new creature." Mary was conceived without sin by the grace of the Holy Spirit. She is the new Eve—the mother of all the living—because the Spirit of God is with her always.

According to Pope Paul, these same spiritual writers believed that “the mysterious relationship between the Spirit and Mary” is essential to our contemplation of the mystery of the Incarnation, the fact that the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity became a human being like us in all things except sin. The cooperation of Mary in God’s saving action was made possible by the grace of the Holy Spirit. The Spirit prepared her for an absolutely unique and unprecedented role in salvation history. He also guided and sustained her throughout her time on earth—providing Mary with “a sacred character” as “the permanent dwelling of the Spirit of God.”

Reflecting on the presence of the Holy Spirit in Mary’s life, Pope Paul says we can see that “from Him as from a spring there flowed forth the fullness of grace (cf. Lk. 1:28) and the abundance of gifts that adorned her.” From this perspective, he says, we can also attribute to the Spirit “the faith, hope and charity that animated the Virgin's heart, the strength that sustained her acceptance of the will of God, and the vigor that upheld her in her suffering at the foot of the cross.” Finally, Pope Paul says that in the Magnificat, Mary's prophetic canticle (cf. Lk. 1:46-55), we can observe “a special working of the Spirit” who speaks through the mouths of the prophets proclaiming the greatness of God whose mercy is always available to us.

Strengthened by the grace of the Holy Spirit, Mary’s response to the Father’s invitation delivered by the Archangel Gabriel was an immediate and unqualified “Yes!” Her “Fiat” (Let it be done to me according to your word) is the model for all who wish to follow Mary’s Son, Jesus. Saying “yes” to God frequently means saying “no” to our own desires, inclinations or tendencies, but as we learn from Mary, the Holy Spirit is with us and He is always ready to empower us with the courage, wisdom and strength we need to do God’s will.

One excellent way to accomplish a renewal of Marian piety would be through a resurgence of prayerful devotion to the Most Holy Rosary. Our current Holy Father, Pope Francis, encourages individuals and families to pray the Rosary daily and to ask for our Blessed Mother’s special protection and care—especially during these uncertain times. He asks all of us to consider continuing (or beginning) this beautiful practice as an integral part of our personal spirituality.

May Our Lady of the Rosary, whose feast day is October 7, help us to open our hearts, as she did, to the grace of the Holy Spirit in our lives. May her intercession strengthen us and give us hope. May she inspire us to call on the Holy Spirit, whose gifts of courage, wisdom, patience and good judgment are greatly needed in these challenging times.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark