Newsletter: Cardinal Tobin reflects on the opportunities and risks of walking together on our synodal journey

In the latest edition of Rejoice in the Lord, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., reflects on the opportunities and risks of walking together on our synodal journey.

"When he formally inaugurated the synod process, Pope Francis identified three risks and three opportunities," the Cardinal writes. "The first risk is that the synod process will be a mere formality. Will we really commit ourselves to reaching out and listening to everyone? The second risk is that the synod's ambitious goal will remain an abstract idea that never becomes real. And the final risk is what the pope calls "complacency," the attitude that "we've always done it this way" and the refusal to try new approaches to the ministry of our Church."

