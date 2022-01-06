NJ Catholic Conference Urges Legislature to Vote No on Bill that would Expand Abortion Services

For Immediate Release

January 6, 2022

New Jersey Catholic Conference Urges Legislature to Vote No

on S49/A6260, Legislation that Would Codify Constitutional Right to Reproductive Choice

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Catholic Conference (NJCC) is calling on Catholics and all people of good will to urge their state elected officials to vote “no” on S49/A6260, legislation which effectively serves as a replacement to the Reproductive Freedom Act (RFA). The RFA was a controversial bill introduced in October 2020 that would have expanded abortion services in New Jersey to include late-term abortions, state-funding for abortions, mandating health insurance coverage for abortion services, and allowing for non-physician medical providers to perform abortions, all of which the NJCC vigorously opposed.

“NJCC strenuously opposes S49/A6260,” said James J. King, executive director of the Conference. “Today’s proposed legislation differs little from the RFA and includes provisions that remove all barriers to abortion services. A fundamental Catholic social teaching is that life exists from conception to natural death, and the Catholic Church offers many programs through its agencies to help pregnant mothers before, during, and after childbirth. We ask all Catholics and people of good will to contact their legislators to express their opposition to this bill, which we view as a direct attack on human life.”

King also expressed concern about the haste in which S49/A6260 has advanced through the legislative process. “With only five days between the bill’s introduction on January 6, 2022, and scheduled vote on January 10, 2022 - - the last voting day of the current session - - we were left with little time to offer our input and feedback.”

To access the NJCC’s Action Alert, please click here.

About the New Jersey Catholic Conference

Founded in 1949, the New Jersey Catholic Conference represents the seven Catholic Bishops of New Jersey on public policy matters. NJCC serves as a liaison to governmental agencies and institutions and coordinates public policy communications and activities among the dioceses and between the Bishops and secular agencies. There are more than 3.5 million Catholics registered throughout New Jersey.

# # # #