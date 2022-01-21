 Skip to main content

NJ Governor Proclaims Catholic Schools' Week

January 21, 2022
Governor Phil Murphy recently signed a proclamation designating the week of January 30 – February 5, 2022, as Catholic Schools' Week in New Jersey and acknowledging the contributions of Catholic schools to the public welfare of all New Jerseyans.  The theme for this year’s Catholic Schools’ Week is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” 
 
Dr. George V. Corwell, Director of the Office of Education for the New Jersey Catholic Conference, noted that the Governor's proclamation continues the tradition of recognition afforded Catholic schools in New Jersey by the executive branch of state government.  "The Catholic schools of New Jersey represent an investment in New Jersey's future, and the sacrifices made by Catholic school parents save the state's overburdened public school system (and local tax payers) over $1.3 billion annually," stated Dr. Corwell.  "We hope that all residents of New Jersey recognize the dedicated efforts of Catholic school teachers which contribute to the overall success of our schools.  Truly, Catholic schools represent a significant opportunity for parental choice in education."
 
Governor Murphy’s proclamation represents one component of New Jersey's annual celebration of Catholic Schools' Week.  A variety of related activities are planned at both the diocesan and local levels to highlight the achievements of Catholic schools. To view the proclamation, click here.
 
To learn more about the Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Newark, visit www.catholicschoolsnj.org.

