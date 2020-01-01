Job Description for Director of Public Relations - NJCC
General Description
The New Jersey Catholic Conference (NJCC) is seeking a Director of Public Relations. The successful candidate will work with Conference staff in planning and implementing communications, public relations, and outreach strategies that effectively promote and defend the legislative and public policy interests of the Catholic Church in New Jersey.
Duties and responsibilities
- Responsible for public relations and communications activities that help promote NJCC’s mission to effectively advocate on legislation and public policy of importance to the Catholic Church in New Jersey
- Identify and create PR/media opportunities to help raise awareness of NJCC’s work and activities
- Assist Executive Director with drafting of press releases and responding to media inquiries
- Work with the Diocesan Communications Directors to create opportunities that raise awareness of the Catholic Church’s works in New Jersey
- Oversee and manage NJCC’s social media platforms and website
- Collaborate with NJCC staff to develop advocacy strategies for legislative initiatives
Qualifications/Skills
- Excellent written, verbal, public speaking, and interpersonal skills
- Skilled in media relations, communications, content development, and storytelling
- Knowledgeable in disseminating digital and written content to media and public
- Ability to work collaboratively with a team, multi-task, and meet and perform under tight deadlines
- High degree of flexibility to achieve objectives and meet demands
- Able to maintain confidentiality and use good judgement
- Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Desktop Publishing
- Strong ability to interact with peers, subordinates, and the public at large; “team player” attitude important
- Understanding of both State and Federal government structures and legislative processes
- Practicing Roman Catholic with a strong commitment to the teaching and traditions of the Catholic Church
- Bi-lingual a plus
Education and/or Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations, Journalism, English, or Communications
- Minimum of five years’ experience in public relations or related field.
Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume with salary requirements to: info@njcathconf.com.