NJCC Disheartened by NJ Board of Medical Examiners' Adoption of Proposed Rules to Expand Abortion Services

The New Jersey Catholic Conference is disheartened by the New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners' announcement that they have approved rule changes that will allow non-physicians to perform abortions after 14 weeks of gestation, permit these abortions in office-based settings, and eliminate the requirement of hospital admitting privileges to medical professionals performing these procedures.

As noted in our March 5, 2021, letter to the Board opposing the proposed changes, “The New Jersey Catholic Conference strongly opposes these amendments because any attempt to advance policies that threaten the right to life is an attack on the very foundation of all other human rights.” To read the full letter click HERE

Today, we urge all Catholics and people of good will to pray for the end of abortion. Additionally, the Catholic Church renews our commitment to work for

public policies that provide equitable solutions to the economic, social, and racial issues that often lead mothers faced with unplanned pregnancies to believe ending the lives of their unborn children is their only option.