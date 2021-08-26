'No one is saved alone. We need each other,' says Cardinal Tobin in his latest newsletter

"No one is saved alone. We need each other, and we need to build a world in which our common humanity is recognized as being far more important than our racial, cultural, political or ideological differences. 'I invite everyone to renewed hope,' the Holy Father writes, 'for hope speaks to us of something deeply rooted in every human heart, independently of our circumstances and historical conditioning.' Hope is rooted in a positive vision for the future. It does not give up in the face of hardships and difficulties like those that threaten the whole world today..."

