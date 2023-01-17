Volunteers/Servidoras

There are a few days until the Women’s Day of Reflection on Saturday, February 27, 2016! As we quickly approach the event, many are working hard to provide a beautiful morning for the women of the Archdiocese of Newark.

The volunteer group will assist in many ways such as registration, ushering, assisting with breakfast, etc.

Volunteers would meet at 6:30 a.m. on February 27, 2016 at Seton Hall University, and we can expect to be done by 2:30 p.m. We really hope that you will be able to help us in this very important role.

If you would like to volunteer, please click on the following link to complete registration using the code VOL2016. Please return to us no later than Friday, February 19, 2016. We will send more details in a follow-up email.

As always, thank you for your continued support and gift of your time and talents!