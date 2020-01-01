Office Building - East Orange

|
PROPERTY
|
Office Building
37 Evergreen Place
East Orange, New Jersey 07018
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease / Sale
|POSSESSION
|January 1, 2020
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement measuring in total approximately 12,558 square feet.
In addition to the building, there is a private driveway and fenced in parking lot with a handicap ramp.
Each floor measures roughly 4,186 square feet, has both men and women bathrooms, and its own electrical panel and closet.
Kitchenettes are included on both the second and basement levels.
There is central air conditioning throughout the building.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The building is conveniently located near both Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway.
There is also optimal access to the NJ Transit train system.