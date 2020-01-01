 Skip to main content

Office Building - East Orange

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Office Building 

37 Evergreen Place

East Orange, New Jersey 07018

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease / Sale
POSSESSION January 1, 2020

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement measuring in total approximately 12,558 square feet. 

In addition to the building, there is a private driveway and fenced in parking lot with a handicap ramp. 

Each floor measures roughly 4,186 square feet, has both men and women bathrooms, and its own electrical panel and closet. 

Kitchenettes are included on both the second and basement levels.

There is central air conditioning throughout the building. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The building is conveniently located near both Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway. 

There is also optimal access to the NJ Transit train system.

 