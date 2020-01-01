Office Building - East Orange

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement measuring in total approximately 12,558 square feet.

In addition to the building, there is a private driveway and fenced in parking lot with a handicap ramp.

Each floor measures roughly 4,186 square feet, has both men and women bathrooms, and its own electrical panel and closet.

Kitchenettes are included on both the second and basement levels.

There is central air conditioning throughout the building.