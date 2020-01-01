The Archdiocese of Newark’s Office of the General Counsel provides legal leadership and counsel, and directs legal operations and services, for the chancery, parishes, schools, corporations, and entities within the Archdiocese. In addition, the Office of the General Counsel is a member of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s National Diocesan Attorneys Association and works with New Jersey Catholic Conference on legal and public policy initiatives.
Office of General Counsel
Contact Us
Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue Newark, NJ 07104
Office Phone
973-497-4299
Office Fax
973-497-4183
Steven Llanes, Esq.
General Counsel
Steven.Llanes@rcan.org