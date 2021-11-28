Resources for Children, Youth & Schools

For a list of ALL resources available click here.

Year of St. Joseph Prayer Cards Featuring St. Joseph as depicted in the Holy Family Window of the Cathedral Basilica, the Archdiocese of Newark Year of St. Joseph Prayer Cards are available in either English or Spanish in packs of 100. Cost: $10.00 per pack of 100

Children's Daily Prayer 2021-2022 Karla Hardersen Designed to be led by students, these short prayer services will deepen and enrich classroom prayer every day of the school year. For teachers, parents, principals, and religious educators, helpful introductions provide background on each liturgical season, along with advice on preparing the worship space and getting children involved in the service. Prayers are also provided for use at home, before meals, and at the end of the day to encourage family prayer throughout the week. With Children's Daily Prayer, you can form your students in the rich tradition of Roman Catholic prayer, guiding them as they become acquainted with the rhythms and rituals of Catholic worship. Scripture readings from the evangelist for the year have been selected to help children become familiar with important Scripture stories and themes. In addition there are prayers for before meals and at the end of the day, as well as prayer services for the liturgical seasons and special feasts, and reproducible prayer services for children to take home to their families to celebrate occasions when they are not in school. New this year: Instructions for parents on using the book with their children at home, and how to set up a prayer space. Paperback, 8 3/8 x 10 7/8, 368 pages Cover Price: $16.00 1 $14.00 2-9 $13.00 each 10+ $12.00 each



Children's Liturgy of the Word 2021-2022 Children's Liturgy of the Word provides liturgy preparation pages and liturgy guides for every Sunday and Holyday of Obligation. Each liturgy guide includes words of dismissal for the priest celebrant, an open and closing prayer, petitions for the Prayer of the Faithful, and the full text of an interactive homily/feflection that connects the Word to the life experiences of children. Children's Liturgy of the Word allows the power of the liturgy to act on children, facilitating their growing relationship with God and allowing them to testify to their own experiences of God's presence. Instead of following a traditional classroom model of a lesson followed by an activity or game, this resource closely follows the structure of the Liturgy of the Word being celebrated in the main assembly, as stipulated by the Directory for Masses with Children and the introduction to the Lectionary for Masses with Children. This resource makes leading a liturgically appropriate celebration of the Word easy, even for inexperienced leaders. Paperback, 8 3/8 x 10 7/8, 272 pages Cover Price: $30.00 1 $29.00 2-4 $24.00 each 10+ $19.00 each

Daily Prayer 2022 (Year C) Daily Prayer is the perfect companion for your spiritual journey. Versatile and easy-to-use, this trusted resource has assisted Catholics of all ages in deepening their faith and prayer life for over a decade. Daily Prayer follows an order of prayer for the liturgical year from the First Sunday of Advent, November 28, 2021 through Saturday, November 26, 2022. This resource is a great resource for personal reflection and can also be used to begin or end parish meetings and formation sessions, rooting your family ministry in the rhythm of the liturgical year. As the perfect gift for parish volunteers, teachers, and catechists, it will aid each person in the parish to foster a practice of prayer, and can be used to begin or end parish meetings. For each day, Daily Prayer offers: a psalm, a reading from the daily Mass, a brief reflection, prayers of the faithful, and a closing prayer. Paperback, 6 x 9, 400 pages Cover Price: $13.00 1 $12.00 2-9 $10.00 each 10+ $9.00 each

2022 (Year C) Workbook for Lectors, Gospel Readers, and Proclaimers of the Word / Manual Para Proclamadores de la palabra The Workbook provides ongoing instruction and advice that readers need. It includes these helpful features: pronunciation assistance, sense line format, lectionary numbers for each set of readings, margin notes that point to the logical divisions in the passages and bolded words help the reader know when to stress important sections and concepts. Everyone appreciates having this Workbook at home. Available in English and Spanish Paperback, 8 1/2 x 11 Cover Price: $14.00 1-49 $11.00 each 50+ $9.50 each

Living Liturgy - Spirituality, Celebration, and Catechesis for Sundays and Solemnities Year C (2022) Stephanie DePrez; M. Roger Holland, II; Verna Holyhead, SGS; Orin E. Johnson; John T. Kyler and Ferdinand Okorie, CMF Living Liturgy™2022 provides practical, sound, and inspiring content from expert authors to enrich your parish liturgy and ministry. This best-selling annual resource is ideal for parish ministers, liturgists, pastors, planning committees, and RCIA programs. A unique and robust formation program, Living Liturgy™ offers the readings, plus insightful reflections and contextual background information for Sundays, Solemnities, and additional feasts of liturgical and national importance. A fresh resource each liturgical year, Living Liturgy™ gives your team the spiritual preparation they need to serve in their ministries, integrating daily living, prayer, and study in an inviting and easy-to-use format. Engaging new art by Ruberval Monteiro da Silva, OSB, complements the text and invites further reflection on the Gospel of the day. This indispensable guide deepens a liturgical spirituality and strengthens the worship experience for the whole parish. Paperback, 8 1/2 x 10 7/8, 320 pages 1-4 $19.95 each 5-19 $15.95 each 20+ $10.95 each

2022 (Year C) Sourcebook for Sunday, Seasons and Weekdays:

The Almanac for Pastoral Liturgy An essential and trusted resource to help you prepare the liturgy for all seasons of the liturgical year, each Sunday, solemnity, feast, memorial, optional memorial, and seasonal weekday! If you are a priest or deacon, liturgist or worship team member, religious educator or looking for more information about Catholic liturgy, this publication will be an invaluable tool! Reflections on the Lectionary texts for Sunday, Year C and Weekday Year I, ideas to enhance the choice of music and the liturgical environment, prayer texts. Helpful tips for homilies, catechesis and liturgy preparation. Paperback, 8 3/8 x 10 7/8, 416 pages Cover Price: $18.00 1 $15.00 2-4 $13.00 each 5+ $12.00 each

2022 (Year C) Year of Grace Liturgical Calendar This Catholic liturgical calendar is for the First Sunday of Advent 2021 to the First Sunday of Advent 2022. The 2022 Year of Grace Calendar is for Sunday Year C and Weekday Year I. The calendar is designed to grace homes, parish offices, sacristies, and classrooms. Available in poster size (26 x 26) and notebook size (17 x 11). Available in English and Spanish. THE YEAR OF GRACE 2021 LITURGICAL CALENDAR POSTER SIZE - 26 x 26 Paper $7.00 each Laminated $14.00 each NOTEBOOK SIZE - 11 x 17 Packs of 25 Sheets $12.00 each Single Laminated Sheet $4.00 each

Daily Reflections for Advent and Christmas / Reflexiones diarias para Adviento y Navidad

2021-2022 Prepare spiritually for the coming of Christ with this popular and inviting annual guide. During the especially busy Advent and Christmas seasons, this book offers brief, down-to-earth reflections that bring prayer and Scripture into everyday life in a thought-provoking and lasting way. Through Catherine Upchurch's reflections on Lectionary readings from the weekday and Sunday Masses, readers will grow in their understanding of the word of God. This book will help busy people achieve their goal of enriching their prayer life during the seasons of Advent and Christmas. Paperback, 4 x 5 1/4 x 1/4, 104 pages 1-49 $2.00 each 50 + $1.00 each

Preparing for Confession /

Preparandose para la confesion Paul Turner

This booklet includes an introduction to the Sacrament of Penance, scripture passages with questions for reflection and explanations of the different forms for celebrating reconciliation. There is guidance for preparing to confess sins and receive God's mercy. This booklet would be useful to young and old alike; those receiving reconciliation for the first time, those who have not been to the sacrament in a long time or those who wish to deepen their understanding of this sacrament. Available in English and Spanish. Paperback, 4 x 7 1/2, 32 pages 1-24 $1.25 each 25-299 $0.75 each 300 + $0.40 each

Guide for Lectors Paul Turner & Virginia Meagher

You'll want all of your lectors to read this new guide. Effective for training those new to the ministry and for rejuvenating the work of veterans, the book can be used by individuals or groups. It gives lectors the background and tools they need to study, pray, and proclaim scripture well, it offers sound advice for dealing with the practical everyday challenges of parish liturgies, and it nurtures spiritual growth in the minister. Inside you'll find a pastoral, inviting format and style; a basic theological foundation of the ministry; liturgical catechesis about the minister's role during the Mass; a brief history of the ministry; encouragement for deepening the spirituality of the minister; and detailed, practical instruction for carrying out the ministry. Available in English and Spanish. Paperback, 6 x 9, 80 pages 1-9 $5.95 each 10 + $4.95 each