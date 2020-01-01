 Skip to main content

Words on Worship

Words on Worship is a podcast hosted by Fr. Tom Dente of the Archdiocese of Newark, Office of Divine Worship. It is an audio newletter about liturgy for clergy and parish leadership of the archdiocese.

The inaugural episode, Easter 2021, of Words on Worship features an important change to the conclusion of the collects and other prayers used during the liturgy; recent additions to the General Roman Calendar; an introduction of the new associate director of the office, Robert Evers; information on the Ascension of the Lord and a remembrance of Msgr. Charles Gusmer.

The podcast is also available on our podcast page at: https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/wordsonworship

