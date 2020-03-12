Community For All Interfaith Disability Inclusion Conference and Weekend – Stay Tuned for Details!!!!

We invite all parishes of the Archdiocese of Newark to join a national movement called Community for ALL (C4A), an Interfaith Disability Inclusion Conference and Weekend beginning Friday, February 26-28, 2021. The Faith Inclusion Network (FIN) of Hampton Roads is initiating this important event.

Why?

Many individuals with disabilities still struggle to feel a true sense of belonging within their faith communities. Studies show that faith is as important to individuals with significant disabilities as to people without disabilities, yet they participate in their faith communities much less. C4A conference and weekend is a national initiative to raise awareness of the reasons for this and to foster the meaningful participation of individuals with disabilities and those who love them within their faith communities.

Foundation in Catholic Social Teaching

As Catholics we believe that individuals with disabilities, as well as all people, should be appreciated as integral members of the body of Christ, supported in their desires to participate meaningfully in the life and mission of the Church, and feel a true sense of belonging. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (12/3/20) Pope Francis encouraged clergy and lay people to be educated regularly on inclusive pastoral tools helpful with individuals with disabilities. Our aim, he said, should be to no longer speak about “them,” but about “us.”

Community For All Conference: Friday, February 26

This is a live conference event via Zoom. It will include a keynote address by Rev. Bill Gaventa on increasing momentum to support individuals with disabilities participating meaningfully in their faith community and a national Community Conversation on disability, faith and public policy that includes a panel with representatives from different faith traditions. Three of the more than 33 pre-recorded presentations will be included as part of the conference day. The various workshops address four categories of interest: Family and Caregivers, Self-Advocates, Congregation and Ministry, Disability and Theology. Everyone who registers for the conference will have access to this full library of workshops and recorded conference events to watch at their own convenience until March 31.

C4A Archdiocese of Newark Community Host Group

Through the sponsorship of Loyola Press, the Archdiocese of Newark has formed a C4A Community Host Group. This provides the opportunity to host ‘local’ events to discuss what we learn from the conference and workshops and share ideas for new possibilities within our parishes and the archdiocese. It is intended for individuals with disabilities, family members and those who love them, pastoral associates, catechists, clergy, religious, ushers, and all people of faith. The C4A Newark Community Host Group is open to people from the Archdiocese of Newark.

Registration for the C4A Conference and Archdiocese of Newark Community Host Group events will be available shortly. Because of Loyola Press’ generosity, you will have a special registration rate of $10. Stay tuned for details which will be available shortly. Click following email link if you would like to be notified when registration is open and about C4A updates: Anne.Masters@rcan.org.

Additional Events Throughout Month of March

Watch Parties will be scheduled for particular workshops and subject interests throughout the month of March. What’s a Watch Party? Watch Party is a zoom gathering to watch one or two specific pre-recorded workshops with group discussion. Below is a preliminary list and many of the dates/times are still to be determined, so check back for further updates.

Balancing Watch Party ... March 2, 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Balancing Children, Marriage and Self Care in a Special Needs Family by David and Mercedes Rizzo, Authors and Speakers (New Jersey)

Cyber Catechesis Watch Party March 3, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Cyber Catechesis: We Can Adapt! Part I by Sister Kathleen Schipani, IHM, Director of the Office for Persons with Disabilities and the Deaf Apostolate of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

Materials and Methods that Really Work: We Can Adapt! Part II by Sister Kathleen Schipani, IHM

​Dates and Times TBD

Belonging in Action by Shelly Christensen, MA. Inclusion Innovations (Minnesota)

Coping with Grief in the Lives of People with Intellectual Disabilities and/or Autism by Rev. Bill Gaventa, M.Div., Founder and Director Emeritus, Institute on Theology and Disability, and Meggie Beaudoin-Kobb (Texas)

The Spirituality of Caregiving by Maureen Pratt, Author and Speaker, (California)

Spirituality in the Context of Nonverbal Autism Karenne Hills, Ph. D. (Australia)

Living with Autism and Growing in Faith by Ron Sandison (Michigan)

Click here for a full listing of C4A presentations and further information information. But remember to come back to this page to register.