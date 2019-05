On Saturday, May 25, six men will be ordained to the priesthood for service to the Archdiocese of Newark. The Ordination will take place beginning at 10 AM in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and will be live-streamed to the Archdiocesan Facebook page: facebook.com/NwkArchdiocese. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the main celebrant.