Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Convent - Roseland

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament - Convent Building 

28 Livingston Avenue 

Roseland, New Jersey 07068

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION

Lease

POSSESSION

IMMEDIATE

BUILDING FACTS

This subject property is a three-story colonial house with an unfinished basement and measures 5,500 square feet. 

The third floor consists of four bedrooms and a full bathroom. 

The second level contains five bedrooms, a full and half bathroom. 

The first floor includes two offices, a chapel, living room, dining room, kitchen, and an enclosed porch. 

The basement has three storage spaces and a boiler area with sump pump. 

HIGHEST & BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The property is in good condition overall. 

The subject property has close access to Route 280.