Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Convent - Roseland

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament - Convent Building
28 Livingston Avenue
Roseland, New Jersey 07068
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION
|
Lease
|
POSSESSION
|
IMMEDIATE
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
This subject property is a three-story colonial house with an unfinished basement and measures 5,500 square feet.
The third floor consists of four bedrooms and a full bathroom.
The second level contains five bedrooms, a full and half bathroom.
The first floor includes two offices, a chapel, living room, dining room, kitchen, and an enclosed porch.
The basement has three storage spaces and a boiler area with sump pump.
|
HIGHEST & BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in good condition overall.
The subject property has close access to Route 280.
Property Map:
Property Information: