Our Lady of the Church Rectory - Woodcliff Lake

PROPERTY
Our Lady of the Church Rectory
130 Apple Ridge Road
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey 07677
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1970's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building with an area of approximately 2,208 square feet.
The first floor includes a dining room, living room, half bathroom, two offices, kitchen, pantry and half basement.
The second floor consists of five bedrooms, two of which include a full bathroom, a linen closet and walk-in closets.
The property also includes a two car garage and backyard.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Family Dwelling
Home Occupations
Office Space
COMMENTS
The subject property is in good condition.
The property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near major highways; Garden State Parkway and Route 17.
