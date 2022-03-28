 Skip to main content

Our Lady of the Church Rectory - Woodcliff Lake - UNDER CONTRACT

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of the Church Rectory

130 Apple Ridge Road

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey 07677

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1970's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building with an area of approximately 2,208 square feet. 

The first floor includes a dining room, living room, half bathroom, two offices, kitchen, pantry and half basement. 

The second floor consists of five bedrooms, two of which include a full bathroom, a linen closet and walk-in closets. 

The property also includes a two car garage and backyard. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Family Dwelling

Home Occupations

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

The property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near major highways; Garden State Parkway and Route 17.

 