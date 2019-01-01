Our Lady of Fatima Daycare - Newark

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a basement that measures approximately 17,930 square feet in total.

The structure is a combination of two buildings, built in 1909 and 1978, which have since been joined.

The second floor includes four classrooms, teacher's lounge with a bathroom, an office, and three half bathrooms.

The first floor consists of four classrooms, five half bathrooms, and two offices.

The basement includes the cafeteria, kitchen, two half bathrooms, and HVAC room.

The building has central air, ample storage areas, a video security systems, outdoor playground area, and available parking spaces.