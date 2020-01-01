Our Lady of Good Counsel Former Elementary School - Newark

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of Good Counsel Former Elementary School
239 Woodside Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07104
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1956
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement which measures approximately 43,000 square feet.
The structure consists of twenty classrooms, averaging 810 square feet, large library, cafeteria, computer lab, weight room, large music room, girls' and boys' bathroom on each floor, and various offices.
There is an additional 18,000 square foot gymnasium included in the lease agreement.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Education Facility
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
There is a 23,000 square foot parking lot that is shared with the parish and co-tenant.
The facility's boiler system and roof were replaced in 2011.
The subject property has great access to Route 21, Route 280, and is just a short drive to Newark International Airport.
Property Map:
Property Information: