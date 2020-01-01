 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Good Counsel Former Elementary School - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Good Counsel Former Elementary School 

239 Woodside Avenue 

Newark, New Jersey 07104

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1956
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement which measures approximately 43,000 square feet. 

The structure consists of twenty classrooms, averaging 810 square feet, large library, cafeteria, computer lab, weight room, large music room, girls' and boys' bathroom on each floor, and various offices. 

There is an additional 18,000 square foot gymnasium included in the lease agreement. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Education Facility 

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

There is a 23,000 square foot parking lot that is shared with the parish and co-tenant. 

The facility's boiler system and roof were replaced in 2011.

The subject property has great access to Route 21, Route 280, and is just a short drive to Newark International Airport. 