Our Lady of Grace School - Hoboken

The subject property is a multi-story building with an area of 42,240 square feet. The avialiable space, the third and fourth floors, measure 10,560 square feet.

Each floor includes eight regular-sized classrooms, with two extra-large classrooms which may be utilized as a meeting room, laboratory, or lounge.

Restrooms are located on each floor.

Subject to negotiation, the open space on the first floor may be used on a shared basis with the parish and a co-tenant.