Our Lady of Grace School - Hoboken

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of Grace School
422 Willow Avenue
Hoboken, New Jersey 07030
Hudson County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease - Two Floors
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1891 (Rebuilt 1958)
|POSSESSION
|Negotiable
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a multi-story building with an area of 42,240 square feet. The avialiable space, the third and fourth floors, measure 10,560 square feet.
Each floor includes eight regular-sized classrooms, with two extra-large classrooms which may be utilized as a meeting room, laboratory, or lounge.
Restrooms are located on each floor.
Subject to negotiation, the open space on the first floor may be used on a shared basis with the parish and a co-tenant.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Day Care
Learning Center
Head Start
Pre-K / School
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property in very good condition.
The building is equipped with an elevator.
The property offers great access to public transportation and provides commuters great travel convenience and is located near many major highways.
|