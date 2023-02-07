 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Grace School - Hoboken

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Grace School

422 Willow Avenue 

Hoboken, New Jersey 07030 

Hudson County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease - Two Floors
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1891 (Rebuilt 1958)
POSSESSION Negotiable

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a multi-story building with an area of 42,240 square feet. The avialiable space, the third and fourth floors, measure 10,560 square feet.

Each floor includes eight regular-sized classrooms, with two extra-large classrooms which may be utilized as a meeting room, laboratory, or lounge.

Restrooms are located on each floor. 

Subject to negotiation, the open space on the first floor may be used on a shared basis with the parish and a co-tenant. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Day Care

Learning Center

Head Start

Pre-K / School

COMMENTS

The subject property in very good condition.  

The building is equipped with an elevator.

The property offers great access to public transportation and provides commuters great travel convenience and is located near many major highways. 

 