Our Lady Help of Christians School 

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement which measures 32,328 square feet.

The basement consists of two classrooms, two bathrooms, storage area, janitor's office, small cafeteria, large cafeteria, and a kitchen.

The first floor includes principal and secretary office, two classrooms, teacher's lounge, two bathrooms, and one large classroom with two bathrooms.

The second floor contains five classrooms, two bathrooms, nurse's office with a half bath, and a small computer room with a bathroom.

The third floor consists of a computer lab, a stage, and four classrooms.