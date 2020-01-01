|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady Help of Christians School
23 North Clinton Street
East Orange, New Jersey 07017
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1883
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement which measures 32,328 square feet.
The basement consists of two classrooms, two bathrooms, storage area, janitor's office, small cafeteria, large cafeteria, and a kitchen.
The first floor includes principal and secretary office, two classrooms, teacher's lounge, two bathrooms, and one large classroom with two bathrooms.
The second floor contains five classrooms, two bathrooms, nurse's office with a half bath, and a small computer room with a bathroom.
The third floor consists of a computer lab, a stage, and four classrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Daycare
Education Facility
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in fair condition overall.
The building has terrazzo floors and the interior walls are marble and tile.
There is a parking lot that measures approximately 12,900 square feet and a playground measuring roughly 21,800 square feet.
The subject property is easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway and Route 280.