Our Lady Help of Christians School

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Our Lady Help of Christians School 

23 North Clinton Street  

East Orange, New Jersey 07017

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1883
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement which measures 32,328 square feet. 

The basement consists of two classrooms, two bathrooms, storage area, janitor's office, small cafeteria, large cafeteria, and a kitchen. 

The first floor includes principal and secretary office, two classrooms, teacher's lounge, two bathrooms, and one large classroom with two bathrooms. 

The second floor contains five classrooms, two bathrooms, nurse's office with a half bath, and a small computer room with a bathroom. 

The third floor consists of a computer lab, a stage, and four classrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Daycare

Education Facility 

COMMENTS

The property is in fair condition overall. 

The building has terrazzo floors and the interior walls are marble and tile. 

There is a parking lot that measures approximately 12,900 square feet and a playground measuring roughly 21,800 square feet. 

The subject property is easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway and Route 280.

 