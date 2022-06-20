Our Lady of Lourdes Convent - West Orange

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Convent
100 Valley Way
West Orange, New Jersey 07052
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease / Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1930's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a basement. The property measures approximately 6,900 square feet.
The first floor includes a receiving area, a chapel with sacristy, living room, dining room, kitchen and one bedroom with a full bath.
The second floor has nine bedrooms, each with sinks, one bedroom with a full bath, a shower room with two tubs and one shower area, and a bathroom with three sinks and three stalls.
The third floor contains eight bedrooms, each with sinks, and two full bathrooms.
The basement includes four storage areas, a laundry room, boiler room and one car garage with automatic gate.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Residential Space
Office Space
Counseling Programs
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
There are hardwood floors throughout except in the chapel, which is carpeted.
There is a solarium and skylight on the third floor.
The current furniture is available if needed.
The subject property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near Route 280, public transportation, and just a short drive to New York City.