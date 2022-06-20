Our Lady of Lourdes Convent - West Orange

The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a basement. The property measures approximately 6,900 square feet.

The first floor includes a receiving area, a chapel with sacristy, living room, dining room, kitchen and one bedroom with a full bath.

The second floor has nine bedrooms, each with sinks, one bedroom with a full bath, a shower room with two tubs and one shower area, and a bathroom with three sinks and three stalls.

The third floor contains eight bedrooms, each with sinks, and two full bathrooms.

The basement includes four storage areas, a laundry room, boiler room and one car garage with automatic gate.