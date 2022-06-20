 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Lourdes Convent - West Orange

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Lourdes Convent 

100 Valley Way

West Orange, New Jersey 07052

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease / Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1930's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a basement. The property measures approximately 6,900 square feet. 

The first floor includes a receiving area, a chapel with sacristy, living room, dining room, kitchen and one bedroom with a full bath. 

The second floor has nine bedrooms, each with sinks, one bedroom with a full bath, a shower room with two tubs and one shower area, and a bathroom with three sinks and three stalls. 

The third floor contains eight bedrooms, each with sinks, and two full bathrooms. 

The basement includes four storage areas, a laundry room, boiler room and one car garage with automatic gate.  

HIGHEST BEST USE

Residential Space

Office Space

Counseling Programs

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall.

There are hardwood floors throughout except in  the chapel, which is carpeted.

There is a solarium and skylight on the third floor.

The current furniture is available if needed.

The subject property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near Route 280, public transportation, and just a short drive to New York City.  

 