Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake observes 9/11

On Friday more than 50 parishioners of Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake gathered in an outdoor ceremony to remember and honor those individuals who lost their lives in the Sept. 11th attacks 19 years ago.

The ceremony took place at the church’s flagpole where the flag had been lowered in tribute to those who died. The ceremonies opened with the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” led by Lucia Wehr and Christina Tansky who were accompanied by Domeneck Panfile, the church’s director of music, on the keyboard.

Father Sean Manson, pastor of the parish, spoke about the effect of the enormous loss of life on the community and he concluded with a prayer for all those who had died that day. A period of silence followed to commemorate their lives.

The flag was raised by Joseph Piazza, a retired Marine, as the assembly sang “America The Beautiful," led by Wehr and Tansky.

Bob Monaghan is a parishioner of Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake.