Our Lady of Mount Carmel Convent - Bayonne - UNDER CONTRACT

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement with an approximate area of 11,892 square feet.

The first floor includes a chapel, kitchen, dining area, offices, storage, and two bathrooms.

The second floor consists of a separate priests' apartment along with an infirmary, thirteen additional bedrooms with a sink in each, sewing room, community room, small kitchen, and community bathrooms.

The third floor has a separate apartment along with twenty bedrooms each containing a sink, linen storage room, sewing room, and a bathroom with three showers and two tubs.

The basement contains a half bathroom, laundry area, a sink, and a stove.