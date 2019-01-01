 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Convent - Bayonne - UNDER CONTRACT

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Convent 

23 East 22nd Street

Bayonne, New Jersey 07002

Hudson County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease / Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1909
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement with an approximate area of 11,892 square feet. 

The first floor includes a chapel, kitchen, dining area, offices, storage, and two bathrooms. 

The second floor consists of a separate priests' apartment along with an infirmary, thirteen additional bedrooms with a sink in each, sewing room, community room, small kitchen, and community bathrooms. 

The third floor has a separate apartment along with twenty bedrooms each containing a sink, linen storage room, sewing room, and a bathroom with three showers and two tubs.

The basement contains a half bathroom, laundry area, a sink, and a stove.  

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property in average condition. 

The property is constructed of masonry and brick with a flat roof. 

The building is available for a long term lease, but offers to purchase the building will also be considered. 

The property offers great access to the NJ Turnpike, Routes 1 & 9, and both the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels. 

 