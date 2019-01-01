Our Lady of Mount Carmel Convent - Bayonne - UNDER CONTRACT

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Convent
23 East 22nd Street
Bayonne, New Jersey 07002
Hudson County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease / Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1909
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement with an approximate area of 11,892 square feet.
The first floor includes a chapel, kitchen, dining area, offices, storage, and two bathrooms.
The second floor consists of a separate priests' apartment along with an infirmary, thirteen additional bedrooms with a sink in each, sewing room, community room, small kitchen, and community bathrooms.
The third floor has a separate apartment along with twenty bedrooms each containing a sink, linen storage room, sewing room, and a bathroom with three showers and two tubs.
The basement contains a half bathroom, laundry area, a sink, and a stove.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property in average condition.
The property is constructed of masonry and brick with a flat roof.
The building is available for a long term lease, but offers to purchase the building will also be considered.
The property offers great access to the NJ Turnpike, Routes 1 & 9, and both the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.
|