Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair to continue as oratory with new rector, full schedule of Masses

As we celebrate the annual St. Sebastian Feast this weekend, there is no better time to bring joyous news to the Catholic faithful in Montclair. On behalf of Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the Archdiocese of Newark is pleased to announce that Our Lady of Mount Carmel has been established as an oratory that will continue to serve the community of faithful with a newly appointed designated rector and a full schedule of weekday and weekend Mass celebrations.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and a full schedule to celebrate Masses and the sacraments. Beginning Labor Day weekend, Masses are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Saturdays at 4:30 p.m., and Sundays at 11 a.m. Cardinal Tobin and the Archdiocesan staff warmly welcome the oratory’s new full-time rector, Rev. Giandomenico Flora, who will regularly celebrate Mass at the oratory. A special Mass to celebrate his installation will be scheduled and announced in the near future.

The “oratory” classification for Our Lady of Mount Carmel provides this faith community with the ability to help discern the future of this church in consultation with the rector and the Archdiocese. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory remains a church under the auspices of the Archdiocese of Newark, operating fully and independently, yet within the parish community of St. Teresa of Calcutta.

We are pleased to report that more than $300,000 in repairs have been made to the church building and an additional combined $55,000 in grant funding is being provided by the Archdiocese to fund renewal and furnishing costs. A dedicated pastoral council and finance council also will be established to help oversee the oratory’s administration and vitality. The councils will work with the rector and community to ensure that the oratory continues to thrive and that ongoing criteria to sustain success and viability, such as robust attendance and sacramental and financial benchmarks, are met. These benchmarks will be monitored and reviewed within a designated period of time to ensure the endurance and continuation of the oratory’s self-reliance.

We know that many parishioners have been yearning to come together for weekday and weekend Masses as well as to have a designated celebrant to call their own. Now, it is imperative that we have the active participation and robust support from the community to ensure that the oratory will thrive and grow.

I join Father Giandomenico, Father Benny of St. Teresa of Calcutta, and all within the Archdiocese in prayerful hope that Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory and our community of the faithful will prosper for many years to come.

In Christ,

Very Rev. John J. Chadwick, S.T.D.

Vicar General, Archdiocese of Newark

For more information, visit Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory’s website at www.olmcmontclair.org.