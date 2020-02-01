Our Lady of Mount Carmel School & Convent - Newark

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School & Convent
269 & 275 Oliver Street
Newark, New Jersey 07105
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|School - 1880 (Addition added in 1950) & Convent - 1929
|POSSESSION
|February 1, 2020
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
School: The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a basement.
Currently, only the second and third floors are available for lease measuring approximately 10,329 square feet in total.
The second floor includes a receiving area, electrical room, safe room, two large offices, three conference rooms, nurse's station, three smaller sized offices, and women and n=men bathrooms.
The third floor consists of a conference room, two large common office areas, a smaller sized office, kitchenette, and women and men bathrooms.
Convent: The subject property is a two-story building in addition to an unfinished basement measuring approximately 3,671 square feet.
The basement is an open space with a boiler area and is used for storage.
The first floor includes a large office, three additional smaller offices, supply room, a conference room, and kitchen.
The second floor consists of a large office, six additional smaller sized offices, small file room, and women and men bathrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Counseling Programs
Office Space
Day Care
School
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject properties are in good condition overall.
Parking is available in the lot, the number of spaces available for use must be agreed upon.
The property has amazing access to Routes 21, 1 & 9, 78, and 95.
The buildings are located directly across from a large park and is just a short drive away from Newark International Airport.
|