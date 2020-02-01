 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School & Convent - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School & Convent 

269 & 275 Oliver Street

Newark, New Jersey 07105

Essex County 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED School - 1880 (Addition added in 1950) & Convent - 1929
POSSESSION February 1, 2020

BUILDING FACTS

School: The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a basement. 

Currently, only the second and third floors are available for lease measuring approximately 10,329 square feet in total. 

The second floor includes a receiving area, electrical room, safe room, two large offices, three conference rooms, nurse's station, three smaller sized offices, and women and n=men bathrooms. 

The third floor consists of a conference room, two large common office areas, a smaller sized office, kitchenette, and women and men bathrooms. 

Convent: The subject property is a two-story building in addition to an unfinished basement measuring approximately 3,671 square feet. 

The basement is an open space with a boiler area and is used for storage. 

The first floor includes a large office, three additional smaller offices, supply room, a conference room, and kitchen. 

The second floor consists of a large office, six additional smaller sized offices, small file room, and women and men bathrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Counseling Programs

Office Space

Day Care

School

COMMENTS

The subject properties are in good condition overall. 

Parking is available in the lot, the number of spaces available for use must be agreed upon. 

The property has amazing access to Routes 21, 1 & 9, 78, and 95.

The buildings are located directly across from a large park and is just a short drive away from Newark International Airport. 

 