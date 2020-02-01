Our Lady of Mount Carmel School & Convent - Newark

School: The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a basement.

Currently, only the second and third floors are available for lease measuring approximately 10,329 square feet in total.

The second floor includes a receiving area, electrical room, safe room, two large offices, three conference rooms, nurse's station, three smaller sized offices, and women and n=men bathrooms.

The third floor consists of a conference room, two large common office areas, a smaller sized office, kitchenette, and women and men bathrooms.

Convent: The subject property is a two-story building in addition to an unfinished basement measuring approximately 3,671 square feet.

The basement is an open space with a boiler area and is used for storage.

The first floor includes a large office, three additional smaller offices, supply room, a conference room, and kitchen.

The second floor consists of a large office, six additional smaller sized offices, small file room, and women and men bathrooms.