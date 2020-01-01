 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Sorrow Rectory - Jersey City

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall

93 Clerk Street  

Jersey City, New Jersey 07305

Hudson County 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1940
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a basement measuring 6,912 square feet. 

The basement consists of a laundry area, boiler system, a food pantry and two offices with a half bathroom. 

The first floor includes four offices, kitchen, a foyer and a half bathroom.

The second floor is made up of two full bathrooms, a dining and living room, kitchen and four bedrooms. 

The third floor includes two suites and two bedrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Counseling Programs

Office Space

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The property offers great access to Routes 1 & 9, Route 78, and is just a short ride away from Newark International Airport. 

 