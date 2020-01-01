Our Lady of Sorrow Rectory - Jersey City

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall
93 Clerk Street
Jersey City, New Jersey 07305
Hudson County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1940
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a basement measuring 6,912 square feet.
The basement consists of a laundry area, boiler system, a food pantry and two offices with a half bathroom.
The first floor includes four offices, kitchen, a foyer and a half bathroom.
The second floor is made up of two full bathrooms, a dining and living room, kitchen and four bedrooms.
The third floor includes two suites and two bedrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Counseling Programs
Office Space
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The property offers great access to Routes 1 & 9, Route 78, and is just a short ride away from Newark International Airport.
|