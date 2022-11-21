 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Sorrows Former Chapel - Garfield

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Sorrows Former Chapel 

113 Jewell Street  

Garfield, New Jersey 07026

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1917
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building measuring 3,168 square feet. 

The basement contains one large meeting room, a half bathroom, and kitchen. 

The main floor includes a half bathroom, thirteen eight foot pews, and a choir loft.  

HIGHEST BEST USE

Worship Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The building includes a one-car garage. 

The basement contains an A/C wall unit and the main floor includes two window units. 

The property is accessible by Routes 21, 46 & 80. 

 