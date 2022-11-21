Our Lady of Sorrows Former Chapel - Garfield

Property Map:
Property Information:
PROPERTY
Our Lady of Sorrows Former Chapel
113 Jewell Street
Garfield, New Jersey 07026
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1917
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building measuring 3,168 square feet.
The basement contains one large meeting room, a half bathroom, and kitchen.
The main floor includes a half bathroom, thirteen eight foot pews, and a choir loft.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Worship Space
COMMENTS
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The building includes a one-car garage.
The basement contains an A/C wall unit and the main floor includes two window units.
The property is accessible by Routes 21, 46 & 80.
