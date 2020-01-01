Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall - Jersey City

|
PROPERTY
|
Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall
654 Ocean Avenue
Jersey City, New Jersey 07305
Hudson County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a one-story building with a basement with an estimated area of 8,336 square feet.
The main floor includes a kitchen, open area, storage area, and men and women bathrooms.
The basement consists of the boiler room.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Counseling Programs
Office Space
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The building is centrally air-conditioned and has a sump pump.
Included with the site is a parking lot that measures 25,902 square feet.
The property offers great access to Routes 1 & 9, Route 78, and is just a short ride away from Newark International Airport.
|