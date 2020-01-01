 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall - Jersey City

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall

654 Ocean Avenue 

Jersey City, New Jersey 07305

Hudson County 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a one-story building with a basement with an estimated area of 8,336 square feet. 

The main floor includes a kitchen, open area, storage area, and men and women bathrooms. 

The basement consists of the boiler room.  

HIGHEST BEST USE

Counseling Programs

Office Space

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The building is centrally air-conditioned and has a sump pump. 

Included with the site is a parking lot that measures 25,902 square feet. 

The property offers great access to Routes 1 & 9, Route 78, and is just a short ride away from Newark International Airport. 

 