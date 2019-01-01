Our Lady of Sorrows School & Parish Center - Jersey City

|
PROPERTY
Our Lady of Sorrows School & Parish Hall
70 Claremont Avenue & 654 Ocean Avenue
Jersey City, New Jersey 07305
Hudson County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Emet Huelgas
TELEPHONE
973-497-4082
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
School: The subject property is a two-story brick masonry building with a basement measuring approximately 23,184 square feet.
The sub-basement area contains the boiler room, while the basement consists of a cafeteria, boy and girl bathrooms, and a kitchen.
The first floor has six classrooms with bathrooms and a nurse's station.
The second floor includes five classrooms with bathrooms, teacher's lounge, principal's office, secretary's office, men's bathroom, and two women's bathroom.
Parish Hall: The subject property is a one-story building with a basement with an estimated area of 8,336 square feet.
The main floor includes a kitchen, open area, storage area, and men and women bathrooms.
The basement consists of the boiler room.
HIGHEST BEST USE
Counseling Programs
Office Space
Day Care
COMMENTS
The subject properties are in good condition overall.
All the School's major mechanical systems are in good working order.
The Parish Hall is centrally air-conditioned and has a sump pump.
The Parish Hall also includes a parking lot that measures roughly 25,902 square feet.
The property offers great access to Routes 1 & 9, Route 78, and is just a short ride away from Newark International Airport.
