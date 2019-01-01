Our Lady of Sorrows School & Parish Center - Jersey City

School: The subject property is a two-story brick masonry building with a basement measuring approximately 23,184 square feet.

The sub-basement area contains the boiler room, while the basement consists of a cafeteria, boy and girl bathrooms, and a kitchen.

The first floor has six classrooms with bathrooms and a nurse's station.

The second floor includes five classrooms with bathrooms, teacher's lounge, principal's office, secretary's office, men's bathroom, and two women's bathroom.

Parish Hall: The subject property is a one-story building with a basement with an estimated area of 8,336 square feet.

The main floor includes a kitchen, open area, storage area, and men and women bathrooms.

The basement consists of the boiler room.