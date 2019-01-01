 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Sorrows School & Parish Center - Jersey City

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Our Lady of Sorrows School & Parish Hall

70 Claremont Avenue & 654 Ocean Avenue 

Jersey City, New Jersey 07305

Hudson County 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

School: The subject property is a two-story brick masonry building with a basement measuring approximately 23,184 square feet. 

The sub-basement area contains the boiler room, while the basement consists of a cafeteria, boy and girl bathrooms, and a kitchen. 

The first floor has six classrooms with bathrooms and a nurse's station. 

The second floor includes five classrooms with bathrooms, teacher's lounge, principal's office, secretary's office, men's bathroom, and two women's bathroom. 

Parish Hall: The subject property is a one-story building with a basement with an estimated area of 8,336 square feet. 

The main floor includes a kitchen, open area, storage area, and men and women bathrooms. 

The basement consists of the boiler room.  

HIGHEST BEST USE

Counseling Programs

Office Space

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject properties are in good condition overall. 

All the School's major mechanical systems are in good working order. 

The Parish Hall is centrally air-conditioned and has a sump pump. 

The Parish Hall also includes a parking lot that measures roughly 25,902 square feet. 

The property offers great access to Routes 1 & 9, Route 78, and is just a short ride away from Newark International Airport. 

 