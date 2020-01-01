Parish of the Transfiguration Saint Rocco Church - Newark

|
PROPERTY
|
Parish of the Transfiguration Saint Rocco Church
212 Hunterdon Street
Newark, New Jersey 07103
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR
|1926
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building with a sub-basement, measuring approximately 17,000 square feet.
The main floor includes a sacristy, wrap-around balcony, three confessionals, gift shop and a marble altar.
The lower level consists of a large hall, men and women bathrooms, six storage areas, stage and a kitchen.
The sub-basement includes a boiler and storage area.
The property includes a parking lot measuring approximately 7,700 square feet.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Worship Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in fair condition overall.
The roof was replaced in 2003.
The property has two boilers, one for the main level and one for the basement.
The building is handicap accessible.
The subject property offers easy access to Route 21 and Route 280.