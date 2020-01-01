 Skip to main content

Parish of the Transfiguration Saint Rocco Church - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Parish of the Transfiguration Saint Rocco Church 

212 Hunterdon Street 

Newark, New Jersey 07103

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR  1926
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building with a sub-basement, measuring approximately 17,000 square feet. 

The main floor includes a sacristy, wrap-around balcony, three confessionals, gift shop and a marble altar. 

The lower level consists of a large hall, men and women bathrooms, six storage areas, stage and a kitchen. 

The sub-basement includes a boiler and storage area. 

The property includes a parking lot measuring approximately 7,700 square feet. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Worship Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in fair condition overall. 

The roof was replaced in 2003. 

The property has two boilers, one for the main level and one for the basement. 

The building is handicap accessible. 

The subject property offers easy access to Route 21 and Route 280.

 