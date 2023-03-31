Paschal Triduum brings us close to the Lord, sharing in His passion, death, resurrection

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)
Each year, the Church gives us the opportunity to share in the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ through our celebration of the liturgies for Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. As Pope Francis reminds us, this is “a time of grace” for us, a time to grow closer to God and to one another by experiencing prayerfully the powerful moments of Christ’s last days on Earth.
How can we be indifferent to Christ’s suffering and death if we participate in His Last Supper; if we share His agony in the garden; if we see Him scourged, mocked and crowned with thorns; if we witness His condemnation by religious and political authority; if we walk with Him on the Way of the Cross; if we stand before the Crucified One as He utters His last words; and if we help His mother and a few faithful friends lay Him in the tomb? How can we abandon Him—as Peter and most of the others did—when we know that He will rise again on the third day?
The Paschal Triduum is meant to be a liturgical experience that runs the gamut from profound sorrow to intense joy. Why do we put ourselves through this every year? Why relive experiences that were excruciatingly painful—and shameful—for all concerned? Why re-enact the disciples’ infidelity and their failure to understand that Jesus had to rise from the dead (Jn 20:1–9)?
Pope Francis says we do these things in order to break through our indifference to our neighbor and to God. We observe the discipline of Lent, and we celebrate the great mysteries of the Paschal Triduum, in order to “trouble our conscience.” We need this time of interior renewal and reawakening, the Holy Father says, “lest we become indifferent and withdraw into ourselves.”
St. Alphonsus Liguori, the founder of my religious community, The Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists), composed a series of prayers for use during the Stations of the Cross—a popular Lenten devotion.
The prayers of St. Alphonsus can make the experience of Christ’s crucifixion very personal for us. “It was not Pilate, no, it was my sins that condemned you to die,” Alphonsus prays. And, “I kiss the stone that enclosed you. But you rose again on the third day. I beseech you by your resurrection, make me rise gloriously with you on the last day, to be always united with you in heaven to praise you and love you forever.”
The Stations of the Cross are a particularly powerful Lenten devotion because they make it possible for us to participate in the experience of the Lord’s passion and death in a personal way. This is the road (the only one!) that leads to Easter. If our observance of Lent brings us closer to the experience of Christ’s suffering—undertaken for our sake, and for all our sisters and brothers everywhere—then we can be confident that the joy of Easter will also be ours.
Of course, as Pope Francis admonishes us, closeness to Jesus cannot live in our hearts unless we first open them to God and to all of humanity, especially the poor and vulnerable members of our society. The Stations of the Cross are not a purely private devotion; they are intended to help us open our eyes, our hands and our hearts, not close them, to the great suffering that Jesus freely accepted as an expiation for the sins of all and as a means of liberating all humanity from the oppression of sin and death.
“Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will,” St. Alphonsus prays. His words summarize powerfully the experience of Jesus and the vocation of His disciples: We are called to love selflessly, and to submit to the will of God come what may.
As we enter into the Paschal Triduum this year, let’s open our hearts to the presence of God as it manifests itself in many different ways—in the Eucharist, in the veneration of the Holy Cross, and in the singing of the “Exultet” and the Gloria at the Easter Vigil. The Church has given us a great gift these days. We can walk with Jesus, growing closer to Him and to each other as we observe this great festival of our faith. May our celebration of the Paschal Triduum help us break through our indifference and become united to Christ and to one another.
Stabat Mater: At The Cross Her Station Keeping
-
At the cross her station keeping
Stood the mournful Mother weeping
Close to Jesus to the last.
-
Through her heart, His sorrow sharing,
All His bitter anguish bearing,
Now at length the sword has passed.
-
Oh, how sad and sore distressed
Was that Mother highly blest
Of the sole begotten One!
-
Christ above in torment hangs;
She beneath beholds the pangs
Of her dying, glorious Son.
-
Is there one who would not weep,
‘Whelmed in miseries so deep,
Christ’s dear Mother to behold?
-
Can the human heart refrain
From partaking in her pain,
In that Mother’s pain untold?
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
A selection from the Homily of Pope Francis for Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022
On Calvary, two ways of thinking collided. In the Gospel, the words of the crucified Jesus are in sharp contrast with the words of those who crucified Him. The latter keep saying: “Save yourself.” The leaders of the people said: “Let Him save Himself, if He is the Christ of God, His Chosen One” (Lk 23:35). The soldiers said the same thing: “If you are the King of the Jews, save yourself” (v. 37). Finally, one of the criminals, echoing their words, said to him: “Are you not the Christ? Save yourself” (v. 39). Save yourself. Take care of yourself. Think of yourself. Not of others, but only of your own well-being, your own success, your own interests: your possessions, your power, your image. Save yourself. This is the constant refrain of the world that crucified the Lord. Let us think about it.
Against this self-centered mindset is God’s way of thinking. The mantra “save yourself” collides with the words of the Savior who offers His self. Like His adversaries, Jesus speaks three times in today’s Gospel (cf. vv. 34.43.46). Yet He did not claim anything for himself; indeed, He did not even defend or justify Himself. He prayed to the Father and offered mercy to the good thief. One of His words, in particular, marked the difference with regard to the mantra “save yourself.” He said: “Father, forgive them” (v. 34).
Let us reflect on the Lord’s words. When did He say them? At a very specific moment: while He was being crucified, as He felt the nails piercing His wrists and feet. Let us try to imagine the excruciating pain He suffered. At that moment, amid the most searing physical pain of His Passion, Christ asked forgiveness for those who were piercing Him. At times like that, we would scream out and give vent to all our anger and suffering. But Jesus said: Father, forgive them.
Unlike the other martyrs about whom the Bible speaks (cf. 2 Mac 7:18-19), Jesus did not rebuke His executioners or threaten punishments in the name of God; rather, He prayed for the evildoers. Fastened to the gibbet of humiliation, His attitude of giving became that of forgiving.
Brothers and sisters, God does the same thing with us. When we cause suffering by our actions, God suffers yet has only one desire: to forgive us. In order to appreciate this, let us gaze upon the crucified Lord. It is from His painful wounds, from the streams of blood caused by the nails of our sinfulness that forgiveness gushes forth. Let us look to Jesus on the cross and realize that greater words were never spoken: Father, forgive. Let us look to Jesus on the cross and realize that we have never been looked upon with a more gentle and compassionate gaze. Let us look to Jesus on the cross and understand that we have never received a more loving embrace. Let us look to the crucified Lord and say: “Thank you, Jesus: you love me and always forgive me, even at those times when I find it hard to love and forgive myself.”
My Prayer for You
Brothers and sisters, in the course of this week, let us cling to the certainty that God can forgive every sin. He forgives everyone. He can bridge every distance, and turn all mourning into dancing (cf. Ps30:12). The certainty that with Jesus there is always a place for everyone. That with Christ things are never over. That with him, it is never too late. With God, we can always come back to life. Take courage! Let us journey toward Easter with His forgiveness. For Christ constantly intercedes for us before the Father (cf. Heb 7:25). Gazing upon our violent and tormented world, He never tires of repeating: Father, forgive them for they know not what they do. Let us now do the same, in silence, in our hearts, and repeat: Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.
¿Cómo podemos ser indiferentes al sufrimiento y a la muerte de Cristo si participamos en su Última Cena; si compartimos su agonía en el huerto; si lo vemos azotado, escarnecido y coronado de espinas; si presenciamos su condena por parte de la autoridad religiosa y política; si caminamos con Él por el Vía Crucis; si estamos ante el Crucificado mientras pronuncia sus últimas palabras; y si ayudamos a su madre y a unos pocos amigos fieles a depositarlo en el sepulcro? ¿Cómo podemos abandonarle—como hicieron Pedro y la mayoría de los otros—cuando sabemos que resucitará al tercer día?
El Triduo Pascual es una experiencia litúrgica que va del dolor profundo a la alegría intensa. ¿Por qué nos hacemos pasar por esto cada año? ¿Por qué revivir experiencias insoportablemente dolorosas—y vergonzosas—para todos? ¿Por qué recrear la infidelidad de los discípulos y su incapacidad para comprender que Jesús tenía que resucitar de entre los muertos (Jn 20, 1-9)?
El Papa Francisco dice que hacemos estas cosas para romper nuestra indiferencia hacia el prójimo y hacia Dios. Observamos la disciplina de la Cuaresma, y celebramos los grandes misterios del Triduo Pascual, para “turbar nuestra conciencia”. Necesitamos este tiempo de renovación interior y de despertar, dice el Santo Padre, “no sea que nos volvamos indiferentes y nos encerremos en nosotros mismos”.
San Alfonso de Ligorio, fundador de mi comunidad religiosa, la Congregación del Santísimo Redentor (Redentoristas), compuso una serie de oraciones para el Vía Crucis— una popular devoción cuaresmal.
Las oraciones de San Alfonso pueden hacer que la experiencia de la crucifixión de Cristo sea muy personal para nosotros. “No fue Pilatos, no, fueron mis pecados los que te condenaron a morir”, reza Alfonso. Y, “Beso la piedra que te encerró. Resucitaste al tercer día. Te suplico que, por tu resurrección, me hagas resucitar gloriosamente contigo en el último día, para estar eternamente contigo en la gloria para alabarte y amarte eternamente.”
El Vía Crucis es una devoción cuaresmal particularmente poderosa porque nos permite participar en la experiencia de la pasión y muerte del Señor de un modo personal. Este es el camino (¡el único!) que conduce a la Pascua. Si nuestra observancia de la Cuaresma nos acerca a la experiencia del sufrimiento de Cristo—realizado por nosotros y por todos nuestros hermanos y hermanas en cualquier lugar—, podemos estar seguros de que la alegría de la Pascua también será nuestra.
Por supuesto, como nos advierte el Papa Francisco, la cercanía a Jesús no puede vivir en nuestros corazones si antes no los abrimos a Dios y a toda la humanidad, especialmente a los miembros pobres y vulnerables de nuestra sociedad. El Vía Crucis no es una devoción puramente privada; pretende ayudarnos a abrir los ojos, las manos y el corazón, no a cerrarlos, al gran sufrimiento que Jesús aceptó libremente como expiación por los pecados de todos y como un medio para liberar a toda la humanidad de la opresión del pecado y de la muerte.
“Haz que te ame siempre, y luego haz de mí lo que quieras”, reza San Alfonso. Sus palabras resumen con fuerza la experiencia de Jesús y la vocación de sus discípulos: Estamos llamados a amar desinteresadamente y a someternos a la voluntad de Dios pase lo que pase.
Al entrar en el Triduo Pascual de este año, abramos nuestros corazones a la presencia de Dios, que se manifiesta de muchas maneras distintas—en la Eucaristía, en la veneración de la Santa Cruz y en el canto del “Exultet” y del Gloria en la Vigilia Pascual. La Iglesia nos ha hecho un gran regalo en estos días. Podemos caminar con Jesús, acercarnos más a Él y a los demás mientras celebramos esta gran fiesta de nuestra fe. Que la celebración del Triduo Pascual nos ayude a romper nuestra indiferencia y a unirnos a Cristo y unos a otros.
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Stabat Mater: Estaba la Madre al Pie de la Cruz
4. Estaba triste y dolorosa,
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
Una Selección de la Homilía del Papa Francisco el Domingo de Ramos el 10 de abril del 2022.
En el Calvario se enfrentan dos mentalidades. Las palabras de Jesús crucificado en el Evangelio se contraponen, en efecto, a las de los que lo crucifican. Estos repiten un estribillo: “Sálvate a ti mismo”. Lo dicen los líderes del pueblo: “¡Que se salve a sí mismo si este es el Mesías de Dios, el elegido!” (Lc 23,35). Lo reafirman los soldados: “¡Si tú eres el rey de los judíos, sálvate a ti mismo!” (v. 37). Y finalmente, también uno de los malhechores, que escuchó, repite la idea: “¿Acaso no eres el Mesías? ¡Sálvate a ti mismo!” (v. 39). Salvarse a sí mismo. Cuidarse a sí mismo. Pensar en sí mismo. No en los demás, sino solamente en el propio bienestar, en el propio éxito, en los propios intereses: en el tener, en el poder, en la apariencia. Sálvate a ti mismo. Es el estribillo de la humanidad que ha crucificado al Señor. Reflexionemos sobre esto.
Pero a la mentalidad del yo se opone la de Dios; el “sálvate a ti mismo” se contradice con las palabras del Salvador que se ofrece a sí mismo. En el Evangelio de hoy, Jesús, como sus adversarios, habla tres veces en el Calvario (cf. vv. 34.43.46). Pero en ningún momento reclama algo para sí; es más, ni siquiera se defiende o se justifica a sí mismo. Reza al Padre y ofrece misericordia al buen ladrón. Una expresión suya, en particular, marca la diferencia respecto al sálvate a ti mismo. Dice: “Padre, perdónalos” (v. 34).
Reflexionemos sobre estas palabras. ¿Cuándo las dice el Señor? En un momento muy específico: durante la crucifixión, cuando siente que los clavos le perforan las muñecas y los pies. Tratemos de imaginar el dolor lacerante que estaba sufriendo. Allí, en el dolor físico más agudo de su Pasión, Cristo pide perdón por quienes lo están traspasando. En esos momentos, uno sólo quisiera gritar toda su rabia y sufrimiento, pero Jesús dice: Padre, perdónalos.
A diferencia de otros mártires, que son mencionados en la Biblia (cf. 2 Mac 7,18-19), Jesús no reprocha a sus verdugos ni amenaza con castigos en nombre de Dios, sino que reza por los malvados. Clavado en el patíbulo de la humillación, aumenta la intensidad del don, que se convierte en perdón.
Hermanos y hermanas, Dios hace lo mismo con nosotros. Cuando le causamos dolor con nuestras acciones, Él sufre y tiene un solo deseo: perdonarnos. Para darnos cuenta de esto, contemplemos al Señor Crucificado. El perdón brota de sus llagas, de esas heridas dolorosas que le provocan nuestros clavos. Contemplemos a Jesús en la cruz y pensemos que nunca se han dicho palabras más grandes: Padre, perdónalos. Contemplemos a Jesús en la cruz y comprendamos que nunca hemos recibido una mirada más tierna y compasiva. Contemplemos a Jesús en la cruz y entendamos que nunca hemos recibido un abrazo más amoroso. Contemplemos al Señor Crucificado y digamos: “Gracias, Jesús, me amas y me perdonas siempre, aun cuando a mí me cuesta amarme y perdonarme”.
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Hermanos y hermanas, en esta semana acojamos la certeza de que Dios puede perdonar todo pecado. Dios perdona a todos, puede perdonar toda distancia, y puede cambiar todo lamento en danza (cf. Sal 30,12). La certeza de que con Cristo siempre hay un lugar para cada uno. De que con Jesús, nunca es demasiado tarde. Con Dios siempre se puede volver a vivir. Ánimo, caminemos hacia la Pascua con su perdón. Porque Cristo intercede continuamente ante el Padre por nosotros (cf. Hb 7,25). Mirando nuestro mundo violento, nuestro mundo herido, no se cansa nunca de repetir: Padre, perdónalos, porque no saben lo que hacen. Hagamos nosotros lo mismo, en silencio, en nuestros corazones, y repitamos: Padre, perdónalos, porque no saben lo que hacen.