Paschal Triduum brings us close to the Lord, sharing in His passion, death, resurrection

March 31, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 15

Each year, the Church gives us the opportunity to share in the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ through our celebration of the liturgies for Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. As Pope Francis reminds us, this is “a time of grace” for us, a time to grow closer to God and to one another by experiencing prayerfully the powerful moments of Christ’s last days on Earth.

How can we be indifferent to Christ’s suffering and death if we participate in His Last Supper; if we share His agony in the garden; if we see Him scourged, mocked and crowned with thorns; if we witness His condemnation by religious and political authority; if we walk with Him on the Way of the Cross; if we stand before the Crucified One as He utters His last words; and if we help His mother and a few faithful friends lay Him in the tomb? How can we abandon Him—as Peter and most of the others did—when we know that He will rise again on the third day?

The Paschal Triduum is meant to be a liturgical experience that runs the gamut from profound sorrow to intense joy. Why do we put ourselves through this every year? Why relive experiences that were excruciatingly painful—and shameful—for all concerned? Why re-enact the disciples’ infidelity and their failure to understand that Jesus had to rise from the dead (Jn 20:1–9)?

Pope Francis says we do these things in order to break through our indifference to our neighbor and to God. We observe the discipline of Lent, and we celebrate the great mysteries of the Paschal Triduum, in order to “trouble our conscience.” We need this time of interior renewal and reawakening, the Holy Father says, “lest we become indifferent and withdraw into ourselves.”

St. Alphonsus Liguori, the founder of my religious community, The Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists), composed a series of prayers for use during the Stations of the Cross—a popular Lenten devotion.

The prayers of St. Alphonsus can make the experience of Christ’s crucifixion very personal for us. “It was not Pilate, no, it was my sins that condemned you to die,” Alphonsus prays. And, “I kiss the stone that enclosed you. But you rose again on the third day. I beseech you by your resurrection, make me rise gloriously with you on the last day, to be always united with you in heaven to praise you and love you forever.”

The Stations of the Cross are a particularly powerful Lenten devotion because they make it possible for us to participate in the experience of the Lord’s passion and death in a personal way. This is the road (the only one!) that leads to Easter. If our observance of Lent brings us closer to the experience of Christ’s suffering—undertaken for our sake, and for all our sisters and brothers everywhere—then we can be confident that the joy of Easter will also be ours.

Of course, as Pope Francis admonishes us, closeness to Jesus cannot live in our hearts unless we first open them to God and to all of humanity, especially the poor and vulnerable members of our society. The Stations of the Cross are not a purely private devotion; they are intended to help us open our eyes, our hands and our hearts, not close them, to the great suffering that Jesus freely accepted as an expiation for the sins of all and as a means of liberating all humanity from the oppression of sin and death.

“Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will,” St. Alphonsus prays. His words summarize powerfully the experience of Jesus and the vocation of His disciples: We are called to love selflessly, and to submit to the will of God come what may.

As we enter into the Paschal Triduum this year, let’s open our hearts to the presence of God as it manifests itself in many different ways—in the Eucharist, in the veneration of the Holy Cross, and in the singing of the “Exultet” and the Gloria at the Easter Vigil. The Church has given us a great gift these days. We can walk with Jesus, growing closer to Him and to each other as we observe this great festival of our faith. May our celebration of the Paschal Triduum help us break through our indifference and become united to Christ and to one another.