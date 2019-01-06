Parish Pastoral Councils are essential to parish life in assisting in developing the mission of the parish and planning for the future. The Archdiocese is offering workshops to look at the purpose of Parish Pastoral Councils, how to form the councils, ways to do practical parish planning, and best practices of successful councils and parishes.

Resources

A Letter from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Pastoral Council Training Flyer

Registration

Please register your Parish Pastoral Council to a location date and time by letting us know the number of people from your parish that will attend. If one or more members of your parish will attend a different date and location due to scheduling conflict or because they choose to go to a Spanish training session, please note the respective number of people attending each session next to the locations.

You may register online through the webform provided below or you may call Nancy Barckett at 973-497-4318.