Photos: Episcopal Ordination Mass from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark

On Tuesday, June 30, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, ordained Bishops-Elect Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B., Michael A. Saporito and Gregory J. Studerus during the Episcopal Ordination Mass which was held in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz, D.D. and the Most Reverend John W. Flesey, S.T.D. were co-consecrators. The Episcopal Ordination was livestreamed on the archdiocesan YouTube channel here.

Each of the new bishops will support Cardinal Tobin in the pastoral care of the archdiocese and will have responsibility for the life and mission of the Church in one of the four counties that comprise the Archdiocese (Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Union).

Background information on the Bishops-Elect including images, Coats of Arms and their explanations, and more can be found in the special edition of The Catholic Advocate, the official archdiocesan newspaper here. Visit the Cardinal and auxiliary bishops page here.