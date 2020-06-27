Photos: Transitional Deacon Ordination Mass from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark

On Saturday, June 27, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, ordained five transitional deacons who are preparing for the priesthood: Moris Montoya, Christian Scalo, Lynx Soliman, Gabriel Celis Camacho and Luis Carlos Rodrigues de Araujo.

The Transitional Deacon Ordination was livestreamed from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on the archdiocesan YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/NwkArchdiocese

To learn more about the call to the priesthood, visit the Office of Priestly Vocations of the Archdiocese of Newark online at www.newarkpriest.com.