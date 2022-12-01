Planned Giving

As Catholic Stewards, we are commissioned with the duty to pass on the Catholic Faith to future generations.
Through a planned gift you can pass on this legacy. If you treasure Catholic your faith and would like to invest in its future, please consider a planned gift to your parish or programs and ministries of the Archdiocese of Newark.
Benefits of a Planned Gift
-
Extend a donor's generosity beyond their lifetime.
-
Obtain charitable tax deductions now, even for a gift in the future.
-
Reduce probate costs and estate taxes.
-
Reduce capital gains taxes.
-
Protect your estate for your heirs.
-
Realize the dream of making a substantial gift that will have a lasting impact.