Planned Giving

As Catholic Stewards, we are commissioned with the duty to pass on the Catholic Faith to future generations.

Through a planned gift you can pass on this legacy. If you treasure Catholic your faith and would like to invest in its future, please consider a planned gift to your parish or programs and ministries of the Archdiocese of Newark. 

Benefits of a Planned Gift

  • Extend a donor's generosity beyond their lifetime.  

  • Obtain charitable tax deductions now, even for a gift in the future.

  • Reduce probate costs and estate taxes. 

  • Reduce capital gains taxes. 

  • Protect your estate for your heirs. 

  • Realize the dream of making a substantial gift that will have a lasting impact.

Contact Us

Thomas J. Smith
Director
(973) 497-4091
 
Bernard Fitzsimmons
Associate Director of Development
(973) 497-4589
 
Jessica Panagos
Associate Director of the Annual Appeal
(973) 497-4042
 
Meghan Moran
Associate Director for Major Gifts & Special Initiatives
(973) 497-4197
 
Margaret Konapaka
Database & Gift Administrator
(973) 497-4091

Questions? Call (973) 497-4091 or email stewardship@rcan.org.