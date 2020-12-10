Pope grants Plenary Indulgence for the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe at home



(CNS illustration/Tj Birnbaum)

The Holy Father has granted a plenary indulgence associated with the celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe from home.

Click here for the official decree, along with an explanation of the indulgence in both English and Spanish from Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Archbishop and Primate of Mexico.

Join Catholics across the world as they celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the Coronation of Our Lady of Guadalupe, from home, on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas…Pray for us!