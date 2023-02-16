Cardinal Tobin: Let us prepare for the Synodal journey of Lent

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

February 17, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 12

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ, What does Lent mean today? Giving up chocolate and frequenting fish fries? Pope Francis has said that "Lent is a favorable time for personal and community renewal, as it leads us to the paschal mystery of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ." In fact, the spiritual renewal that is proposed to us during this holy season is nothing less than a synodal experience that involves the whole Church in prayerful listening to God's Word and in a profound interior discernment of God's will for us. On Ash Wednesday the Church listens to St. Paul’s Second Letter to the Corinthians, where he teaches: Working together, then, we appeal to you not to receive the grace of God in vain. For he says: "In an acceptable time I heard you, and on the day of salvation I helped you." Behold, now is a very acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation. Our salvation is not at some distant time in the future. Now is the day of salvation, and we are called to journey together now on the road that leads to the paschal mystery of our Redeemer's passion, death and resurrection. As Church, we are reclaiming the ancient idea that we are a synodal community, a gathering of God's people who travel together following in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ by the grace of the Holy Spirit. The Lenten practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving strengthen our desire to be in communion with God and to live not for ourselves but for the sisters and brothers who travel with us. Synodality is a way of being Church as well as a Lenten virtue. It is not an end in itself, but a means of achieving a future goal—in this case, the joy of Easter. No one is saved alone. We journey together, respecting one another's differences, listening and learning from each other's shared hopes and dreams, and consoling and encouraging our fellow travelers because, as Pope Francis reminds us, we're all in this together. We are all One in Christ. We share each other's sufferings and frustrations, and we rejoice in the joy and hope that lies ahead at the culmination of our Lenten journey. My brothers and sisters, please join me in making this Lent "an acceptable time" for recognizing that we truly are a synodal Church guided by the Holy Spirit. I urge you to join me in asking for all the gifts of the Spirit—especially piety, knowledge, fortitude, counsel and understanding—so that we can persevere in preparing for the joy of Easter. "Behold, now is the day of salvation." May our Lenten observance strengthen us for the synodal journey that we must travel together—today and always—as God's one and holy people.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Archbishop of Newark

What is Lent? A selection from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) description of the Church's Liturgical Year and Calendar Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. It's a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord's Resurrection at Easter. During Lent, we seek the Lord in prayer by reading Sacred Scripture; we serve by giving alms; and we practice self-control through fasting. We are called not only to abstain from luxuries during Lent, but to a true inner conversion of heart as we seek to follow Christ's will more faithfully. We recall the waters of baptism in which we were also baptized into Christ's death, died to sin and evil, and began new life in Christ. Many know of the tradition of abstaining from meat on Fridays during Lent, but we are also called to practice self-discipline and fast in other ways throughout the season. Contemplate the meaning and origins of the Lenten fasting tradition in this reflection. In addition, the giving of alms is one way to share God's gifts—not only through the distribution of money, but through the sharing of our time and talents. As St. John Chrysostom reminds us: "Not to enable the poor to share in our goods is to steal from them and deprive them of life. The goods we possess are not ours, but theirs." (Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 2446). In Lent, the baptized are called to renew their baptismal commitment as others prepare to be baptized through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, a period of learning and discernment for individuals who have declared their desire to become Catholics.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

A selection from the 2021 Lenten Message of Pope Francis "Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem" (Mt 20:18) Lent: a Time for Renewing Faith, Hope and Love

Lent is a favorable time for personal and community renewal, as it leads us to the paschal mystery of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. For our Lenten journey in 2022, we will do well to reflect on Saint Paul's exhortation to the Galatians: "Let us not grow tired of doing good, for in due time we shall reap our harvest, if we do not give up. So then, while we have the opportunity (kairós), let us do good to all" (Gal 6:9-10).

In these words, the Apostle evokes the image of sowing and reaping, so dear to Jesus (cf. Mt 13). Saint Paul speaks to us of a kairós: an opportune time for sowing goodness in view of a future harvest. What is this "opportune time" for us? Lent is certainly such an opportune time, but so is our entire existence, of which Lent is in some way an image. [1] All too often in our lives, greed, pride, and the desire to possess, accumulate and consume have the upper hand, as we see from the story of the foolish man in the Gospel parable, who thought his life was safe and secure because of the abundant grain and goods he had stored in his barns (cf. Lk 12:16-21). Lent invites us to conversion, to a change in mindset, so that life's truth and beauty may be found not so much in possessing as in giving, not so much in accumulating as in sowing and sharing goodness….

Christ's resurrection enlivens earthly hopes with the "great hope" of eternal life, planting the seed of salvation in our present time (cf. BENEDICT XVI, Spe Salvi, 3; 7). Bitter disappointment at shattered dreams, deep concern for the challenges ahead and discouragement at the poverty of our resources, can make us tempted to seek refuge in self-centeredness and indifference to the suffering of others. Indeed, even our best resources have their limitations: "Youths grow tired and weary, the young stumble and fall" (Is 40:30). Yet God "gives strength to the weary, he strengthens the powerless… Those who hope in the Lord will regain their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles; though they run they will not grow weary, though they walk they will never tire» (Is 40:29, 31). The Lenten season calls us to place our faith and hope in the Lord (cf. 1 Pet 1:21) since only if we fix our gaze on the risen Christ (cf. Heb 12:2) will we be able to respond to the Apostle's appeal, "Let us never grow tired of doing good" (Gal 6:9)….

In these days of deep uncertainty about the future, let us keep in mind the Lord's word to his Servant, "Fear not, for I have redeemed you" (Is 43:1). In our charity, may we speak words of reassurance and help others to realize that God loves them as sons and daughters.

"Only a gaze transformed by charity can enable the dignity of others to be recognized and, as a consequence, the poor to be acknowledged and valued in their dignity, respected in their identity and culture, and thus truly integrated into society" (Fratelli Tutti, 187).

Dear brothers and sisters, every moment of our lives is a time for believing, hoping and loving. The call to experience Lent as a journey of conversion, prayer and sharing of our goods helps us – as communities and as individuals – to revive the faith that comes from the living Christ, the hope inspired by the breath of the Holy Spirit and the love flowing from the merciful heart of the Father.

May Mary, Mother of the Savior, ever faithful at the foot of the cross and in the heart of the Church, sustain us with her loving presence. May the blessing of the risen Lord accompany all of us on our journey toward the light of Easter.

My Prayer for You During this synodal Lenten journey, please join me in praying for the guidance of the Holy Spirit in the words of St. Alphonsus de' Liguori: Holy Spirit, divine Consoler, I adore You as my true God, with God the Father and God the Son. I adore You and unite myself to the adoration You receive from the angels and saints. I give You my heart, and I offer my ardent thanksgiving for all the grace which You never cease to bestow on me. O Giver of all supernatural gifts, who filled the soul of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, with such immense favors, I beg You to visit me with Your grace and Your love and to grant me the gift of holy fear, so that it may act on me as a check to prevent me from falling back into my past sins, for which I beg pardon. Grant me the gift of piety, so that I may serve You for the future with increased fervor, follow with more promptness Your holy inspirations, and observe your divine precepts with greater fidelity. Grant me the gift of knowledge, so that I may know the things of God and, enlightened by Your holy teaching, may walk, without deviation, in the path of eternal salvation. Grant me the gift of fortitude, so that I may overcome courageously all the assaults of the devil and all the dangers of this world, which threaten the salvation of my soul. Grant me the gift of counsel, so that I may choose what is more conducive to my spiritual advancement and may discover the wiles and snares of the tempter. Grant me the gift of understanding, so that I may apprehend the divine mysteries and by contemplation of heavenly things detach my thoughts and affections from the vain things of this miserable world. Grant me the gift of wisdom, so that I may rightly direct all my actions, referring them to God as my last end; so that, having loved Him and served Him in this life, I may have the happiness of possessing Him eternally in the next. Amen.

Febrero 17, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 12

Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo, ¿Qué significa la Cuaresma hoy en día? ¿Dejar de comer chocolates y frecuentar cenas de pescado frito? El Papa Francisco ha dicho que “La Cuaresma es un tiempo favorable para la renovación personal y comunitaria que nos conduce hacia el misterio pascual de la muerte y resurrección de Jesucristo”. De hecho, la renovación espiritual que se nos propone en este tiempo santo es nada menos que una experiencia sinodal que involucra a toda la Iglesia en la escucha orante de la Palabra de Dios y en un profundo discernimiento interior de la voluntad de Dios para nosotros. En el Miércoles de Ceniza la Iglesia escucha la Segunda Carta de San Pablo a los Corintios, donde enseña: Como colaboradores en la obra de Dios, les rogamos a ustedes que no desaprovechen la bondad que Dios les ha mostrado. Porque él dice en las escrituras: “En el momento oportuno te escuché, en el día de la salvación te ayudé... Ahora es el momento oportuno, ahora es el día de la salvación”. Nuestra salvación no está en un futuro lejano. Ahora es el día de la salvación, y estamos llamados a recorrer juntos el camino que conduce al misterio pascual de la pasión, muerte y resurrección de nuestro Redentor. Como Iglesia, estamos recuperando la antigua idea de que somos una comunidad sinodal, una reunión del pueblo de Dios que viaja unido siguiendo las huellas de nuestro Señor Jesucristo por la gracia del Espíritu Santo. Las prácticas cuaresmales de oración, ayuno y caridad fortalecen nuestro deseo de estar en comunión con Dios y de vivir no para nosotros mismos, sino para las hermanas y hermanos que viajan con nosotros. La sinodalidad es una forma de ser Iglesia, así como también una virtud cuaresmal. No es un fin, sino un medio para alcanzar un objetivo futuro—en este caso, la alegría de la Pascua. Nadie se salva solo. Caminamos juntos, respetando las diferencias de los demás, escuchando y aprendiendo de las esperanzas y sueños compartidos, consolando y animando a nuestros compañeros de viaje porque, como nos recuerda el Papa Francisco, todos estamos juntos en esto. Todos somos Uno en Cristo. Compartimos los sufrimientos y frustraciones de los demás, y nos regocijamos en la alegría y la esperanza que nos aguardan al culminar nuestro viaje cuaresmal. Hermanos y hermanas, únanse a mí para hacer de esta Cuaresma “un tiempo aceptable” para reconocer que somos verdaderamente una Iglesia sinodal guiada por el Espíritu Santo. Les insto a que se unan a mí para pedir que recibamos todos los dones del Espíritu—especialmente piedad, ciencia, fortaleza, consejo e inteligencia—para que podamos perseverar en la preparación para la alegría de la Pascua. “Ahora es el día de la salvación”. Que nuestra observancia de la Cuaresma nos fortalezca para el camino sinodal que debemos recorrer juntos—hoy y siempre—como pueblo único y santo de Dios.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

¿Qué es la Cuaresma?

Una selección de la descripción del Año Litúrgico y del Calendario de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos (USCCB)

La Cuaresma es un periodo de 40 días de oración, ayuno y caridad que comienza el Miércoles de Ceniza y termina al anochecer del Jueves Santo. Es un período de preparación para celebrar la Resurrección del Señor en la Pascua. Durante la Cuaresma, buscamos al Señor en oración mediante la lectura de la Sagrada Escritura; servimos dando limosna; y practicamos el autocontrol mediante el ayuno. Estamos llamados no sólo a abstenernos de lujos durante la Cuaresma, sino a una verdadera conversión interior del corazón, para seguir más fielmente la voluntad de Cristo. Recordamos las aguas del bautismo en las que también nosotros fuimos bautizados en la muerte de Cristo, morimos al pecado y al mal, y comenzamos una nueva vida en Cristo.

Muchos conocen la tradición de abstenerse de comer carne los viernes de Cuaresma, pero también estamos llamados a practicar la autodisciplina y ayunar de otras maneras a lo largo del tiempo. Consideren el significado y los orígenes de la tradición del ayuno cuaresmal en esta reflexión. Además, dar limosna es una manera de compartir los dones de Dios—no sólo distribuyendo dinero, sino también compartiendo nuestro tiempo y nuestros talentos. Como nos recuerda San Juan Crisóstomo “No hacer partícipes a los pobres de nuestros bienes es robarles y privarles de la vida. Los bienes que poseemos no son nuestros, sino suyos”. (Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica, nº 2446).

En Cuaresma, los bautizados están llamados a renovar su compromiso bautismal mientras otros se preparan para ser bautizados a través del Rito de Iniciación Cristiana de Adultos, un período de aprendizaje y discernimiento para individuos que han declarado su deseo de convertirse en católicos.

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza Una selección del Mensaje de Cuaresma 2021 del Papa Francisco “Mirad, estamos subiendo a Jerusalén” (Mt 20,18) Cuaresma: un Tiempo para Renovar la Fe, la Esperanza y la Caridad. La Cuaresma es un tiempo favorable para la renovación personal y comunitaria que nos conduce al misterio pascual de la muerte y resurrección de Jesucristo. Para nuestro camino cuaresmal del 2022 nos hará bien reflexionar sobre la exhortación de San Pablo a los gálatas: “No nos cansemos de hacer el bien, porque, si no desfallecemos, cosecharemos los frutos a su debido tiempo. Por tanto, mientras tenemos la oportunidad (kairós), hagamos el bien a todos” (Ga 6,9-10). En este pasaje el Apóstol evoca la imagen de la siembra y la cosecha, que a Jesús tanto le gustaba (cf. Mt 13). San Pablo nos habla de un kairós: un tiempo propicio para sembrar el bien con vistas a la cosecha. ¿Qué es para nosotros este “tiempo favorable”? Ciertamente, la Cuaresma es un tiempo favorable, pero también lo es toda nuestra existencia terrena, de la cual la Cuaresma es de alguna manera una imagen [1]. Con demasiada frecuencia prevalecen en nuestra vida la avidez y la soberbia, el deseo de tener, de acumular y de consumir, como muestra la parábola evangélica del hombre necio, que consideraba que su vida era segura y feliz porque había acumulado una gran cosecha en sus graneros (cf. Lc 12,16-21). La Cuaresma nos invita a la conversión, a cambiar de mentalidad, para que la verdad y la belleza de nuestra vida no radiquen tanto en el poseer sino en el dar, no estén tanto en el acumular sino en sembrar el bien y compartir…. La resurrección de Cristo anima las esperanzas terrenas con la “gran esperanza” de la vida eterna e introduce ya en el tiempo presente la semilla de la salvación (cf. Benedicto XVI, Spe Salvi, 3; 7). La amarga desilusión por tantos sueños rotos, la profunda preocupación por los retos frente a nosotros, el desaliento por la falta de recursos, pueden tentarnos a encerrarnos en el propio egoísmo individualista y refugiarnos en la indiferencia ante el sufrimiento de los demás. Efectivamente, incluso nuestros mejores recursos tienen limitaciones: “Los jóvenes pueden cansarse y fatigarse, hasta los más fuertes llegan a caer” (Is 40,30). Sin embargo, Dios “da fuerzas al cansado, y al débil aumenta su vigor. […] Los que confían en el Señor tendrán siempre nuevas fuerzas y podrán volar como las águilas; podrán correr sin cansarse y caminar sin fatigarse” (Is 40,29.31). La Cuaresma nos llama a poner nuestra fe y nuestra esperanza en el Señor (cf. 1 P 1,21), porque sólo con los ojos fijos en Cristo resucitado (cf. Hb 12,2) podemos acoger la exhortación del Apóstol: “No debemos cansarnos de hacer el bien” (Ga 6,9). En estos días tan inciertos sobre el futuro, recordemos la palabra que Dios dirige a su Siervo: “No temas, que yo te he liberado” (Is 43,1), ofrezcamos con nuestra caridad una palabra de confianza, para ayudar a otros a comprender que Dios los ama como hijos e hijas. “Sólo con una mirada cuyo horizonte esté transformado por la caridad, que le lleva a percibir la dignidad del otro, los pobres son descubiertos y valorados en su inmensa dignidad, respetados en su estilo propio y en su cultura, y por lo tanto verdaderamente integrados en la sociedad” (Fratelli Tutti, 187). Queridos hermanos y hermanas, cada etapa de la vida es un tiempo para creer, esperar y amar. Este llamado a vivir la Cuaresma como camino de conversión y oración, y para compartir nuestros bienes, nos ayuda a reconsiderar – como comunidades y como individuos – a revivir la fe que viene de Cristo vivo, la esperanza animada por el soplo del Espíritu y el amor que fluye del corazón misericordioso del Padre. Que María, Madre del Salvador, siempre fiel al pie de la cruz y en el corazón de la Iglesia, nos sostenga con su presencia amorosa. Que la bendición del Señor resucitado nos acompañe en nuestro camino hacia la luz de la Pascua.