Rachel’s Vineyard retreats offer post-abortion healing

The Archdiocese of Newark Respect Life Office is hosting two upcoming Rachel’s Vineyard retreats which offer women and men healing from the emotional wounds caused by having an abortion.

Rachel’s Vineyard is a safe place to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion.

Weekend retreats offer a supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment where women and men can express, release and reconcile painful post-abortive emotions to begin the process of restoration, renewal and healing.

Retreat dates are May 14-16, 2021 (English) and April 23-25, 2021 (Spanish).

Contact the Respect Life Office for more details by calling 973-497-4350 (Spanish option 2), or e-mail Cheryl.riley@rcan.org (English), or elvinedoderaquelinfo@rcan.org (Spanish). All Covid-19 Guidelines will be followed.

Learn more at www.rachelsvineyard.org.

Pope Francis said: “Let the Church always be a place of mercy and hope, where everyone is welcomed, loved, and forgiven.”

The Church can also be a place to heal. We are called to “be merciful like the Father.” So many are suffering from the effects of abortion. Where can they heal? Where can they feel safe and loved?

Learn more about the Respect Life Office of the Archdiocese of Newark by visiting, www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/respect-life.