The relationship between Lenten penance and our synodal journey

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,
In my last newsletter I discussed preparing for Lent as an integral part of our Church’s synodal journey. This holy season, which is set aside in our liturgical calendar each year, is intended to promote spiritual renewal and bona opera (good works). By the traditional Lenten practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving, we walk with Jesus—and all his brothers and sisters—on a journey that leads through cruelty, pain and death to the joy of resurrection in Christ.
For 40 days each year, we listen intently to the Word of God, and we prayerfully discern the Father’s will. We deny ourselves good things for the greater good of our spiritual health, and we share generously with others, especially those who are most in need of our help. During Lent, we acknowledge gratefully that our journey is not a solitary one. We walk with Jesus, and, through Him, we are accompanied by all the members of His Body living and deceased.
Pope Francis’s 2023 Lenten Message (see below) reflects on the relationship between this penitential season and our Church’s synodal journey. He writes:
The Lenten journey of penance and the journey of the Synod alike have as their goal a transfiguration, both personal and ecclesial. A transformation that, in both cases, has its model in the Transfiguration of Jesus and is achieved by the grace of his paschal mystery.
The transfiguration, or spiritual renewal, that we seek during Lent is nothing less than a complete transformation of our individual lives and that of the Church as a whole. We are keenly aware of the divisions and fragmentation that exist within our sinful selves and among the members of Christ’s Church who are called to unity and solidarity in Him but who so often fall back into separate camps that war with each other—both figuratively and literally.
In his Lenten Message, Pope Francis proposes “two paths” that we are challenged to pursue as we continue our Church’s synodal journey. The first path is that “we need to listen to Jesus. Lent is a time of grace to the extent that we listen to him as he speaks to us.” Jesus speaks to us in sacred Scripture, of course, but He also communicates with us “especially in the faces and the stories of those who are in need.” This is the second path that the Holy Father urges us to follow, especially during Lent.
For Pope Francis, the primary goal of synodality as a way of “being Church” is not doctrinal or political. It’s not even pastoral in the narrow sense of Church structures or programs. “Listening to Christ often takes place in listening to our brothers and sisters in the Church,” the pope teaches. “Such mutual listening in some phases is the primary goal, but it remains always indispensable in the method and style of a synodal Church.”
As the Catechism of the Catholic Church #568 teaches us:
Christ's Transfiguration aims at strengthening the apostles' faith in anticipation of his Passion: the ascent on to the "high mountain" prepares for the ascent to Calvary. Christ, Head of the Church, manifests what his Body contains and radiates in the sacraments: "the hope of glory" (Col 1:27; cf.: St. Leo the Great, Sermon 51, 3: PL 54, 310C).
In anticipation of Christ’s passion, and as we continue our journey to the Easter joy that can only be experienced by our participation in the death of Jesus, let’s commit ourselves to the mutual listening that occurs when we see the face of Christ in all our sisters and brothers. Let’s listen attentively to God’s Word as it is manifested in our Lenten prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. And let’s ask our Heavenly Father to give us the grace of the Holy Spirit that we need to listen to His Son in and through all our brothers and sisters.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R
Continent by continent, Pope’s Synod on Synodality gathers steam
By Elise Ann Allen, Crux
ROME – Around the world, Pope Francis’s Synod on Synodality is moving full steam ahead as bishops gather at the continental level to discuss the concerns and priorities of their local churches, ahead of a major gathering in Rome later this year.
Formally opened by Pope Francis in October 2021, the Synod of Bishops on Synodality is officially titled, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, Mission,” and is a multi-stage process that will culminate in two Rome-based gatherings in October 2023 and October 2024.
After an initial consultation with laypeople at the diocesan level, reports summarizing the conclusions were sent to national bishops’ conferences, and bishops are now discussing the contents of those reports in a continental synod phase that is set to close in March.
From Oct. 4-29, bishops and select delegates, including laypeople, will gather in Rome for the first of a two-part discussion, which will close with a similar gathering in October 2024. According to organizers, the exercise is aimed at making the church a more open and welcoming place, driven less by a clerical power-structure and more on collaborative leadership.
As part of the current “continental phase,” seven assemblies are being held for bishops to discuss the issues that emerged in their own regions. The results will be sent to the Vatican to aid in preparations for the October gathering in Rome.
The North American assembly, which brought together the bishops of the United States and Canada, unfolded over a series of recently concluded virtual meetings. A writing team is currently in Orlando, Florida to compile the final report.
Assemblies for Europe and Oceania have already been held, and assemblies for the Middle East and Latin America are taking place now. The assembly for Latin America and the Caribbean is unfolding in four different regional meetings between now and the end of March, with the first meeting just wrapping up.
The assembly for Asia will take place Feb. 24-26 in Bangkok, Thailand, and the assembly for Africa and Madagascar will be held March 1-6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Given differences in cultures, traditions, ethnicities and various rites and churches, the assemblies are highlighting both shared priorities as a universal church, as well as priorities and concerns that are unique to each place.
In Oceana, for example, the continental synod assembly took place Feb. 5-9 in Fiji, highlighting several topics of regional importance such as the environment and better faith formation, especially for rural communities.
Given that much of Oceana is composed of island nations, climate issues were of particular interest, with concerns ranging from the impact of rising sea levels and extractive industries, to flooding and droughts, to proper care for oceans, as well as maintaining the region’s rich biodiversity and protecting the eco-balance of its many islands.
In Europe, the continental assembly was held Feb. 5-9 in Prague, with a separate meeting for presidents of national bishops’ conferences Feb. 10-12.
For Europeans, the key points centered less on climate and more on problems such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, the clerical sexual abuse scandals, and historic divisions between European countries.
According to a conclusory note, the main topics discussed were the need to accompany people who have been wounded or are suffering in some way, and to empower young people and women, while showing greater attention to “marginalized” groups in the church.
Key priorities appeared to focus on clarifying the concept synodality itself, a concept, the report said, which is still not well understood by the average believer.
Bishops said there’s a need to delve into the theological and practical aspects of synodality and to develop a better picture of how “synodal authority” is exercised, as well as clearer criteria for “discernment” and at what level decisions are to be made.
A reflection must also be launched on the nature of the various ordained and non-ordained “charisms and ministries” in the church, the note said, and also called for “concrete and courageous decisions” about the role of women in the church and how to foster their involvement at all levels, especially when it comes to decision-making.
The cultural rift between faith and secular society was also mentioned as something needing attention and the need for greater faith formation were also highlighted in the note as priorities, as was the need to overcome “tensions around the liturgy.” To this end, the bishops stressed the Eucharist as a “source of communion,” with many European bishops and faithful still divided over Pope Francis’s controversial decision to restrict access to the Traditional Latin Mass. In the Middle East, liturgical issues have an entirely different scale and meaning.
For the past few days, representatives of seven different rites and churches, with their own internal historic and traditional divisions, have been meeting together to discuss common priorities as part of the Middle Eastern continental assembly, which is taking place from Feb. 13-18 in Lebanon.
Participants in the gathering, situated in a region with a much lengthier tradition of synods and synodality, include Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Al-Rahi, Head of the Synodal Assembly and Head of the Council of Catholic Patriarchs of the East; Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako; Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa; Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignatius III Yonan; Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian; and Patriarch Ibrahim Isaac of the Coptic Catholic church.
Others include the secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, Cardinal Mario Grech; general relator of the next synod of bishops, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg; Archbishop Paolo Borgia, the Vatican’s envoy to Lebanon, as well as a slew of others.
Delegates represent the Copts, Syriacs, Maronites, Melkites, Chaldeans, Armenians and Latins, and come from the Holy Land, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Armenia.
In his opening address, the gathering’s coordinator, Father Khalil Alwan, highlighted regional priorities, the first of which was recognizing and maintaining the ancient Christian presence in the Middle East, which he said is characterized by peaceful coexistence with other faith traditions, including Muslims and Jews.
“Our continental assembly is different from the rest of the continental assemblies, as it is not continental in the exclusive sense of the word,” Alwan said, saying that participants include seven different Catholic churches that are not governed by the Latin Rite laws, but rather canon law’s stipulations for eastern churches.
Each of these individual churches has their own customs, traditions, laws, and liturgical rites, and each has a significant diaspora, Alwan said, saying this diversity is a challenge, but the churches face similar issues.
“We are united by the conditions of our countries, where we all often lack freedom to practice our faith, freedom of expression, women’s freedom, and children’s freedom. We all seek, according to our energies, to fight corruption in politics and the economy,” he said.
He also highlighted the common desire to “practice transparency in our religious and social institutions, and we yearn to practice responsible citizenship, as well as to fight poverty and ignorance.”
Alwan cited the mass exodus of Christians from the Middle East in recent years as a source of pain and a growing concern, saying “the horizon of a decent life has dwindled, thus diminishing our existence and our testimony in the land that God has chosen as his home.”
“We, the children of the Church, are not only united by life’s concerns and difficulties, but also by the baptism, by faith, by love and hope,” he said, saying that in this light, the continental assembly holds special significance.
In El Salvador, the first of four regional meetings making up the continental assembly for Latin America and the Caribbean is taking place from Feb. 13-17. The meeting was opened by a special Mass in the chapel where St. Oscar Romero, the country’s most famous saint, died.
Shot in the back as he celebrated Mass in 1980 due to his outspoken condemnation of institutional injustice, Romero was declared a martyr by Pope Francis and canonized in 2018. Romero has been hailed as a source of guiding inspiration for the current meeting, which is focused on Central America and Mexico – areas plagued by poverty, drug and gang violence, and mass migration, as locals brave dangerous routes up north in search of a better, safer life.
In an opening speech for the meeting, Peruvian Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte of Trujillo, President of the Episcopal Conferences of Latin America (CELAM), stressed equality among the baptized, saying this is a criteria “for the configuration of all ecclesial subjects,” projects and goals.
“The practice of discernment in community is essential to growing in synodality and to really walk together in our church,” he said, saying synodality “is not a concept to be studied, but a life to be lived.”
Sister Genoveva Henríquez, president of the Conference of Religious in El Salvador, said the meeting is an opportunity “to contribute to the opening of horizons of hope for the fulfillment of the mission of the church,” based on Romero’s example of prioritizing those on the peripheries.
“We must see with eyes wide open and feet well planted on the ground, but with a heart well filled with the Gospel and with God (synodality),” she said, saying this consists of establishing “a circular, participatory, and less hierarchical and pyramidal style of government” for the church.
Dear brothers and sisters!
The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke all recount the episode of the Transfiguration of Jesus. There we see the Lord’s response to the failure of his disciples to understand him. Shortly before, there had been a real clash between the Master and Simon Peter, who, after professing his faith in Jesus as the Christ, the Son of God, rejected his prediction of the passion and the cross. Jesus had firmly rebuked him: “Get behind me, Satan! You are a scandal to me, because you do not think according to God, but according to men!” (Mt 16:23). Following this, “six days later, Jesus took with him Peter, James and John his brother and led them away to a high mountain” (Mt 17:1).
The Gospel of the Transfiguration is proclaimed every year on the Second Sunday of Lent. During this liturgical season, the Lord takes us with him to a place apart. While our ordinary commitments compel us to remain in our usual places and our often repetitive and sometimes boring routines, during Lent we are invited to ascend “a high mountain” in the company of Jesus and to live a particular experience of spiritual discipline – ascesis – as God’s holy people.
Lenten penance is a commitment, sustained by grace, to overcoming our lack of faith and our resistance to following Jesus on the way of the cross. This is precisely what Peter and the other disciples needed to do. To deepen our knowledge of the Master, to fully understand and embrace the mystery of his salvation, accomplished in total self-giving inspired by love, we must allow ourselves to be taken aside by him and to detach ourselves from mediocrity and vanity. We need to set out on the journey, an uphill path that, like a mountain trek, requires effort, sacrifice and concentration. These requisites are also important for the synodal journey to which, as a Church, we are committed to making. We can benefit greatly from reflecting on the relationship between Lenten penance and the synodal experience.
In his “retreat” on Mount Tabor, Jesus takes with him three disciples, chosen to be witnesses of a unique event. He wants that experience of grace to be shared, not solitary, just as our whole life of faith is an experience that is shared. For it is in togetherness that we follow Jesus. Together too, as a pilgrim Church in time, we experience the liturgical year and Lent within it, walking alongside those whom the Lord has placed among us as fellow travelers. Like the ascent of Jesus and the disciples to Mount Tabor, we can say that our Lenten journey is “synodal,” since we make it together along the same path, as disciples of the one Master. For we know that Jesus is himself the Way, and therefore, both in the liturgical journey and in the journey of the Synod, the Church does nothing other than enter ever more deeply and fully into the mystery of Christ the Savior.
And so we come to its culmination. The Gospel relates that Jesus “was transfigured before them; his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light” (Mt 17:2).This is the “summit,” the goal of the journey. At the end of their ascent, as they stand on the mountain heights with Jesus, the three disciples are given the grace of seeing him in his glory, resplendent in supernatural light. That light did not come from without, but radiated from the Lord himself. The divine beauty of this vision was incomparably greater than all the efforts the disciples had made in the ascent of Tabor. During any strenuous mountain trek, we must keep our eyes firmly fixed on the path; yet the panorama that opens up at the end amazes us and rewards us by its grandeur. So too, the synodal process may often seem arduous, and at times we may become discouraged. Yet what awaits us at the end is undoubtedly something wondrous and amazing, which will help us to understand better God’s will and our mission in the service of his kingdom.
The disciples’ experience on Mount Tabor was further enriched when, alongside the transfigured Jesus, Moses and Elijah appeared, signifying respectively the Law and the Prophets (cf. Mt 17:3). The newness of Christ is at the same time the fulfilment of the ancient covenant and promises; it is inseparable from God’s history with his people and discloses its deeper meaning. In a similar way, the synodal journey is rooted in the Church’s tradition and at the same time open to newness. Tradition is a source of inspiration for seeking new paths and for avoiding the opposed temptations of immobility and improvised experimentation.
The Lenten journey of penance and the journey of the Synod alike have as their goal a transfiguration, both personal and ecclesial. A transformation that, in both cases, has its model in the Transfiguration of Jesus and is achieved by the grace of his paschal mystery. So that this transfiguration may become a reality in us this year, I would like to propose two “paths” to follow in order to ascend the mountain together with Jesus and, with him, to attain the goal.
The first path has to do with the command that God the Father addresses to the disciples on Mount Tabor as they contemplate Jesus transfigured. The voice from the cloud says: “Listen to him” (Mt 17:5). The first proposal, then, is very clear: we need to listen to Jesus. Lent is a time of grace to the extent that we listen to him as he speaks to us. And how does he speak to us? First, in the word of God, which the Church offers us in the liturgy. May that word not fall on deaf ears; if we cannot always attend Mass, let us study its daily biblical readings, even with the help of the internet. In addition to the Scriptures, the Lord speaks to us through our brothers and sisters, especially in the faces and the stories of those who are in need. Let me say something else, which is quite important for the synodal process: listening to Christ often takes place in listening to our brothers and sisters in the Church. Such mutual listening in some phases is the primary goal, but it remains always indispensable in the method and style of a synodal Church.
On hearing the Father’s voice, the disciples “fell prostrate and were very much afraid. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, ‘Rise, and do not be afraid.’ And when the disciples raised their eyes, they saw no one else but Jesus alone” (Mt 17:6-8). Here is the second proposal for this Lent: do not take refuge in a religiosity made up of extraordinary events and dramatic experiences, out of fear of facing reality and its daily struggles, its hardships and contradictions. The light that Jesus shows the disciples is an anticipation of Easter glory, and that must be the goal of our own journey, as we follow “him alone.” Lent leads to Easter: the “retreat” is not an end in itself, but a means of preparing us to experience the Lord’s passion and cross with faith, hope and love, and thus to arrive at the resurrection. Also on the synodal journey, when God gives us the grace of certain powerful experiences of communion, we should not imagine that we have arrived – for there too, the Lord repeats to us: “Rise, and do not be afraid”. Let us go down, then, to the plain, and may the grace we have experienced strengthen us to be “artisans of synodality” in the ordinary life of our communities.
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
ROMA –En todo el mundo, el Sínodo sobre la Sinodalidad del Papa Francisco avanza a toda máquina, ya que los obispos se reúnen a nivel continental para debatir las preocupaciones y prioridades de sus iglesias locales, antes de una gran reunión en Roma a finales de este año.
Inaugurado formalmente por el Papa Francisco en octubre de 2021, el Sínodo de los Obispos sobre la Sinodalidad se titula oficialmente “Por una Iglesia Sinodal: Comunión, Participación y Misión”, y es un proceso de varias etapas que culminará en dos reuniones en Roma en octubre del 2023 y octubre del 2024.
Tras una consulta inicial con los laicos a nivel diocesano, se enviaron informes que resumían las conclusiones a las conferencias episcopales nacionales, y los obispos están debatiendo ahora el contenido de esos informes en una fase continental del sínodo que se cerrará en marzo.
Del 4 al 29 de octubre, obispos y delegados selectos, incluyendo laicos, se reunirán en Roma para la primera de las dos partes del debate, que concluirá con una reunión similar en octubre de 2024. Según los organizadores, el objetivo es hacer de la Iglesia un lugar más abierto y acogedor, impulsado menos por una estructura de poder clerical y más por un liderazgo colaborativo.
Como parte de la actual “fase continental”, se están celebrando siete asambleas para que los obispos discutan las cuestiones surgidas en sus propias regiones. Los resultados se enviarán al Vaticano para ayudar a preparar la reunión de octubre en Roma.
La asamblea norteamericana, que reunió a los obispos de Estados Unidos y Canadá, se desarrolló a lo largo de una serie de reuniones virtuales recientemente concluidas. Un equipo de redacción se encuentra actualmente en Orlando, Florida para preparar el informe final.
Ya se han celebrado las asambleas de Europa y Oceanía, y se están celebrando las de Oriente Medio y América Latina. La Asamblea para América Latina y el Caribe se está desarrollando en cuatro diferentes reuniones regionales desde ahora hasta finales de marzo, la primera de las cuales acaba de concluir.
La asamblea para Asia tendrá lugar del 24 al 26 de febrero en Bangkok, Tailandia, y la asamblea para África y Madagascar se celebrará del 1 al 6 de marzo en Addis Abeba, Etiopía. Dadas las diferencias de culturas, tradiciones, etnias y diversos ritos e iglesias, las asambleas ponen de relieve tanto las prioridades compartidas como iglesia universal, como las prioridades y preocupaciones propias de cada lugar.
En Oceanía, por ejemplo, la asamblea sinodal continental tuvo lugar del 5 al 9 de febrero en Fiji, y en ella se destacaron varios temas de importancia regional, como el medio ambiente y una mejor formación en la fe, especialmente para las comunidades rurales. Dado que gran parte de Oceanía está compuesta por naciones insulares, las cuestiones climáticas fueron de especial interés, con preocupaciones que iban desde el impacto de la subida del nivel del mar y las industrias extractivas, hasta las inundaciones y sequías, pasando por el cuidado adecuado de los océanos, así como el mantenimiento de la rica biodiversidad de la región y la protección del equilibrio ecológico de sus numerosas islas.
En Europa, la asamblea continental se celebró del 5 al 9 de febrero en Praga, con una reunión separada para los presidentes de las conferencias episcopales nacionales del 10 al 12 de febrero.
Para los europeos, los puntos clave se centraron menos en el clima y más en problemas como la guerra en curso en Ucrania, los escándalos de abusos sexuales por parte del clero y las divisiones históricas entre los países europeos. Según una nota concluyente, los principales temas debatidos fueron la necesidad de acompañar a las personas que han sido heridas o que sufren de alguna manera, y de empoderar a los jóvenes y a las mujeres, mostrando al mismo tiempo una mayor atención a los grupos “marginados” de la Iglesia. Las prioridades clave parecieron centrarse en aclarar el propio concepto de sinodalidad, un concepto, según el informe, que todavía no entiende bien el creyente promedio.
Los obispos afirmaron que es necesario profundizar en los aspectos teológicos y prácticos de la sinodalidad y desarrollar una mejor imagen de cómo se ejerce la “autoridad sinodal”, así como criterios más claros para el “discernimiento” y a qué nivel deben tomarse las decisiones.
También debe iniciarse una reflexión sobre la naturaleza de los diversos “carismas y ministerios” ordenados y no ordenados en la iglesia, decía la nota, y también pedía “decisiones concretas y valientes” sobre el papel de la mujer en la iglesia y cómo fomentar su participación a todos los niveles, especialmente cuando se trata de la toma de decisiones.
La brecha cultural entre la fe y la sociedad secular se mencionó como algo que necesita atención y la necesidad de una mayor formación en la fe también se destacaron en la nota como prioridades, así como la necesidad de superar las “tensiones en torno a la liturgia”. Para ello, los obispos destacaron la Eucaristía como una “fuente de comunión”, con muchos obispos y fieles europeos aún divididos por la controvertida decisión del Papa Francisco de restringir el acceso a la Misa Tradicional en latín. En Oriente Medio, las cuestiones litúrgicas tienen una escala y un significado totalmente diferentes.
En días pasados, representantes de siete ritos e iglesias diferentes, con sus propias divisiones históricas y tradicionales internas, se han reunido para debatir prioridades comunes como parte de la asamblea continental de Oriente Medio, que se celebra del 13 al 18 de febrero en el Líbano.
Entre los participantes en el encuentro, situado en una región con una tradición mucho más larga de sínodos y sinodalidad, figuran el Patriarca Maronita Cardenal Bechara Al-Rahi, Jefe de la Asamblea Sinodal y Jefe del Consejo de Patriarcas Católicos del Este; el Patriarca Caldeo, Cardenal Louis Raphael Sako; el Patriarca Latino de Jerusalén, Arzobispo Pierbattista Pizzaballa; el Patriarca Siro-Católico Ignatius III Yonan; el Patriarca de la Iglesia Armenia Católica Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian; y el Patriarca Ibrahim Isaac de la Iglesia Copta Católica.
Entre otros incluidos figuran el secretario general del Sínodo de los Obispos, Cardenal Mario Grech; el relator general del próximo Sínodo de Obispos, Cardenal Jean-Claude Hollerich de Luxemburgo; el Arzobispo Paolo Borgia, enviado del Vaticano al Líbano, así como muchos otros.
Los delegados representan a Coptos, Siriacos, Maronitas, Melquitas, Caldeos, Armenios y Latinos, y proceden de Tierra Santa, Jordania, Líbano, Siria, Egipto, Irak y Armenia.
En su discurso de apertura, el coordinador del encuentro, el padre Khalil Alwan, destacó las prioridades regionales, la primera de las cuales era reconocer y mantener la antigua presencia cristiana en el Medio Oriente, que, según dijo, se caracteriza por la coexistencia pacífica con otras tradiciones religiosas, incluidos musulmanes y judíos.
“Nuestra asamblea continental es diferente del resto de las asambleas continentales, ya que no es continental en el sentido exclusivo de la palabra”, dijo Alwan, afirmando que entre los participantes hay siete iglesias católicas diferentes que no se rigen por las leyes del rito latino, sino por las estipulaciones del derecho canónico para las iglesias orientales.
Cada una de estas iglesias individuales tiene sus propias costumbres, tradiciones, leyes y ritos litúrgicos, y cada una tiene una diáspora significativa, dijo Alwan, afirmando que esta diversidad es un reto, pero las iglesias se enfrentan a problemas similares.
“Nos unen las condiciones de nuestros países, donde todos carecemos a menudo de libertad para practicar nuestra fe, de libertad de expresión, de libertad de las mujeres y de libertad de los niños. Todos buscamos, según nuestras energías, luchar contra la corrupción en la política y la economía”, afirmó.
También destacó el deseo común de “practicar la transparencia en nuestras instituciones religiosas y sociales, y anhelamos practicar una ciudadanía responsable, así como luchar contra la pobreza y la ignorancia”.
Alwan citó el éxodo masivo de cristianos de Oriente Medio en los últimos años como una fuente de dolor y una preocupación creciente, afirmando que “el horizonte de una vida digna ha menguado, disminuyendo así nuestra existencia y nuestro testimonio en la tierra que Dios ha elegido como su hogar”.
“Nosotros, los hijos de la Iglesia, no sólo estamos unidos por las preocupaciones y dificultades de la vida, sino también por el bautismo, por la fe, por el amor y la esperanza”, dijo, afirmando que, bajo esta luz, la asamblea continental tiene un significado especial.
Del 13 al 17 de febrero se celebra en El Salvador la primera de las cuatro reuniones regionales que componen la asamblea continental para América Latina y el Caribe. La reunión se inauguró con una misa especial en la capilla donde murió San Oscar Romero, el santo más famoso del país.
Romero, que recibió un disparo por la espalda mientras celebraba misa en 1980 debido a su abierta condena de la injusticia institucional, fue declarado mártir por el Papa Francisco y canonizado en 2018. Romero ha sido aclamado como una fuente de inspiración para la reunión actual, que se centra en América Central y México – zonas asoladas por la pobreza, la violencia de las drogas y las pandillas, y la migración masiva, ya que los lugareños se enfrentan a peligrosas rutas hacia el norte en busca de una vida mejor y más segura.
En el discurso inaugural de la reunión, el Arzobispo peruano de Trujillo, Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte, Presidente de las Conferencias Episcopales de América Latina (CELAM), hizo hincapié en la igualdad entre los bautizados, afirmando que se trata de un criterio “para la configuración de todos los temas eclesiales”, proyectos y metas.
“La práctica del discernimiento en comunidad es esencial para crecer en sinodalidad y caminar realmente juntos en nuestra iglesia”, dijo, afirmando que la sinodalidad “no es un concepto para ser estudiado, sino una vida para ser vivida”.
La hermana Genoveva Henríquez, presidenta de la Conferencia de Religiosos de El Salvador, dijo que la reunión es una oportunidad “para contribuir a la apertura de horizontes de esperanza para el cumplimiento de la misión de la iglesia”, basándose en el ejemplo de Romero de dar prioridad a aquellos en las periferias.
“Debemos ver con los ojos bien abiertos y los pies bien plantados en la tierra, pero con el corazón bien lleno del Evangelio y de Dios (sinodalidad)”, dijo, afirmando que esto consiste en establecer “un estilo de gobierno circular, participativo y menos jerárquico y piramidal” para la iglesia.