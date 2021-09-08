Every year, the Church celebrates Respect Life Month in October. This is an opportunity to consider more deeply why every human life is valuable and to reflect on ways in which we can build a culture that promotes life from conception to naturual death. This year's focus is on St. Joseph, defender of life.

The USCCB has provided resources which can be used in the parish, school or other ministries. The resources include a payer card, an action guide with simple steps to celebrate Respect Life Month as well as a short reflection on the role of St. Joseph as defender of life. The online resources can be found here: Respect Life Month

Ways to Get Involved

1. "40 Days for Life" is an internationally coordinated 40 day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer, fasting, community outreach and a peaceful vigil in front of abortion businesses. It will take place from Wednesday, September 22nd through Sunday, October 31st. We are asking for people to donate one hour a week to stand in peaceful vigil. It will be held at two local locations:

Piligrim Medical Center at 396 Bloomifield Avenue in Montclair. If you'd like to get more information or to sign up to volunteer, call Lisa Hart at 973-769-4422 or by email at: lisahartpt@yahoo.com.

Women's Choice Abortion Clinic at 10 Zabriskie Street in Hackensack. For more information, contact Margaret at 201-805-0937 or by email at: scullyfam@yahoo.com.

2. On Wednesday, October 13th at 7:00pm, Lifenet will be hosting a 3K Rosary for Life online. The goal is to have 3,000 people praying the rosary for the protection of babies in the womb. If you'd like to sign up, contact: lifeneteducation.org/3krosaryforlife. The link and phone number will be provided after registration.