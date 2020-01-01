Rosary Congress offers opportunity for holy encounter with the Lord

The Rosary Congress which took place earlier this month over seven days and seven nights has grown in popularity with twice as many parishes participating this year. The event is organized by the Archdiocese of Newark’s Office for Evangelization based on many of the guidelines available at www.rosarycongressusa.org.

“This year’s Rosary Congress exceeded all expectations!” said Fr. John Gordon, the acting vicar of Pastoral Life and Evangelization. “I feared that the response would be low due to the pandemic and various restrictions. I truly believe that Our Lady wanted this opportunity to meet her children in this holy encounter with the Lord and so many doors were opened. A great big ‘THANK YOU’ to all who made this work, especially in the parishes. Looking forward to next year!”

The Rosary Congress is for reparation, life and peace, healing, renewal, families, our country, evangelization and vocations. Through the heart and the school of Mary, the Rosary Congress throughout the Archdiocese provides an invitation for many to experience the power of encountering Jesus in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, some for the very first time.

The annual event features Masses, perpetual eucharistic adoration, hourly recitation of the rosary, confessions, and processions. This year there were options for participating at home.

Participants at Holy Family in Nutley are pictured here and were among the nearly 30 parishes involved.

Plans are already underway for next October’s Rosary Congress. Email evangelization@rcan.org for further information and visit, www.rcan.org/rosarycongress.