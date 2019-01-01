Rosary Congress 2019

Sponsored by the Office for Evangelization, the Archdiocese of Newark will be hosting its first Rosary Congress. A Rosary Congress is the participation of multiple parishes in a 24 hour, 7 day Rosary and Adoration event. It begins on Sunday, October, 6, and runs continuously through Sunday, October 13.

A list of all parishes, dates and times will be posted shortly. Please check back.

For more information, please contact the folliowing:

Maureen Srinivasa, Office for Evangelization Ministry Associate, Ph: 973-497-4137, Email: maureen.srinivasa@rcan.org

Marie Liddy, Lay Volunteer, Ph: 917-921-6476, Email: mliddy1@gmail.com