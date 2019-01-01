 Skip to main content

Rosary Congress 2019

Sponsored by the Office for Evangelization, the Archdiocese of Newark will be hosting its first Rosary Congress. A Rosary Congress is the participation of multiple parishes in a 24 hour, 7 day Rosary and Adoration event. It begins on Sunday, October, 6, and runs continuously through Sunday, October 13. 

A list of all parishes, dates and times will be posted shortly. Please check back. 

For more information, please contact the folliowing:

Maureen Srinivasa, Office for Evangelization Ministry Associate, Ph: 973-497-4137,            Email: maureen.srinivasa@rcan.org

Marie Liddy, Lay Volunteer, Ph: 917-921-6476, Email: mliddy1@gmail.com

 

Contact Us

Office for Evangelization
171 Clifton Avenue
Newark, NJ 07104

Phone: 973-497-4137
Fax: 973-497-4317

evangelization@rcan.org

 

Office for Evangelization

The Archdiocese of Newark Office for Evangelization Mobile App (iFaithNJ) is packed with features to help you pray, learn, and interact with the Catholic community.

Available on iTunes and Google Play.