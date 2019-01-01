Sacred Heart Convent - Lyndhurst

|
PROPERTY
|
Sacred Heart Convent - Second & Third Floors
615 New Jersey Avenue
Lyndhurst, New Jersey 07071
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1955
|POSSESSION
|IMMEDIATE
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement with a brick exterior.
The second and third floors are currently available to lease.
The second floor consists of eleven bedrooms, one shower room, one toilet room, and two offices.
The third floor includes one meeting room, a kitchenette, eleven bedrooms, one shower room, and one toilet room.
The available floors measure in total approximately 13,048 square feet.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property has great access to Route 3 and Route 17 which easily connect to other major highways.