Sacred Heart Convent - Lyndhurst

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Sacred Heart Convent - Second & Third Floors

615 New Jersey Avenue 

Lyndhurst, New Jersey 07071

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1955
POSSESSION IMMEDIATE

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement with a brick exterior. 

The second and third floors are currently available to lease.

The second floor consists of eleven bedrooms, one shower room, one toilet room, and two offices. 

The third floor includes one meeting room, a kitchenette, eleven bedrooms, one shower room, and one toilet room. 

The available floors measure in total approximately 13,048 square feet.

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property has great access to Route 3 and Route 17 which easily connect to other major highways. 

 