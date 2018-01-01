Sacred Heart of Jesus School Building - Irvington

This subject property measures approximately 15,000 square feet and is made up of brick with limestone accents.

The facility consists of two floors in addition to a basement. Each floor measures about 2,500 square feet.

The basement has a large room that can be used as a cafeteria and / or gym measuring 2,500 square feet. The basement level also contains bathrooms, the boiler room, and some closets.

The first floor consists of three classrooms, three offices, a small computer room, and teacher's bathroom.

The second floor includes five classrooms, each about 800 square feet, one smaller classroom, and one office.

Adjacent and included with the property is a large fenced in parking lot.