Sacred Heart of Jesus School Building - Irvington

|
PROPERTY
|
Sacred Heart of Jesus - School Building
15 Smalley Terrace
Irvington, New Jersey 07111
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION
|
Lease
|
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|
1926
|
POSSESSION
|
IMMEDIATE
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
This subject property measures approximately 15,000 square feet and is made up of brick with limestone accents.
The facility consists of two floors in addition to a basement. Each floor measures about 2,500 square feet.
The basement has a large room that can be used as a cafeteria and / or gym measuring 2,500 square feet. The basement level also contains bathrooms, the boiler room, and some closets.
The first floor consists of three classrooms, three offices, a small computer room, and teacher's bathroom.
The second floor includes five classrooms, each about 800 square feet, one smaller classroom, and one office.
Adjacent and included with the property is a large fenced in parking lot.
|
HIGHEST & BEST USE
|
EDUCATIONAL
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in good overall condition and in 2017 a new roof was installed. There is no central air conditioning.
There is impeccable access to the Garden State Parkway. Exit 144 is one block away from the property.
Property Map:
Property Information: