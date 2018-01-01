Sacred Heart School Building - Bloomfield - PLEASE CONTACT FOR RFP

|
PROPERTY
Sacred Heart Church - School Building - PLEASE CONTACT FOR RFP
683 Bloomfield Avenue
Bloomfield, New Jersey
Essex County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Martha Rodriguez
TELEPHONE
973-497-4123
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION
Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
1912
POSSESSION
IMMEDIATE
BUILDING FACTS
This is a three-stroy brick building with 20 classrooms, a gymnasium, and an auditorium with a total area of apporximately 42,540 square feet.
The third floor consists of eight classrooms and a computer room.
The second floor includes eight classrooms, boys' and girls' bathrooms, a teacher's room, and an auditorium / cafeteria with a stage.
The first floor is made up of four classrooms, the principal's office, the nurse's office, a kitchen, a cafeteria, and a gymnasium.
HIGHEST & BEST USE
EDUCATIONAL
COMMENTS
The tenant shall be responsible for the utilities, the general maintenance, custodial services, and also the parking lot measuring approximately 38,000 square feet.
One classroom is used for the CCD Office (720 square feet) and not included in the lease.
Also, a portion of the first floor, approximately 9,827 square feet, is currently leased.
Property Information: