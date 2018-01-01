Sacred Heart School Building - Bloomfield - PLEASE CONTACT FOR RFP

This is a three-stroy brick building with 20 classrooms, a gymnasium, and an auditorium with a total area of apporximately 42,540 square feet.

The third floor consists of eight classrooms and a computer room.

The second floor includes eight classrooms, boys' and girls' bathrooms, a teacher's room, and an auditorium / cafeteria with a stage.

The first floor is made up of four classrooms, the principal's office, the nurse's office, a kitchen, a cafeteria, and a gymnasium.