 Skip to main content

Sacred Heart School Building - Bloomfield - PLEASE CONTACT FOR RFP

Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Sacred Heart Church - School Building - PLEASE CONTACT FOR RFP

683 Bloomfield Avenue

Bloomfield, New Jersey 

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION

Lease

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1912

POSSESSION

IMMEDIATE 

BUILDING FACTS

This is a three-stroy brick building with 20 classrooms, a gymnasium, and an auditorium with a total area of apporximately 42,540 square feet. 

The third floor consists of eight classrooms and a computer room. 

The second floor includes eight classrooms, boys' and girls' bathrooms, a teacher's room, and an auditorium / cafeteria with a stage.

The first floor is made up of four classrooms, the principal's office, the nurse's office, a kitchen, a cafeteria, and a gymnasium. 

HIGHEST & BEST USE

EDUCATIONAL

COMMENTS

The tenant shall be responsible for the utilities, the general maintenance, custodial services, and also the parking lot measuring approximately 38,000 square feet. 

One classroom is used for the CCD Office (720 square feet) and not included in the lease. 

Also, a portion of the first floor, approximately 9,827 square feet, is currently leased. 