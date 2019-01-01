Sacred Heart School Building - Bloomfield - UNDER CONTRACT

|
PROPERTY
Sacred Heart School Building - UNDER CONTRACT
683 Bloomfield Avenue
Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003
Essex County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Martha Rodriguez
TELEPHONE
973-497-4123
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1912
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story brick building with 20 classrooms, a gymnasium, and an auditorium with a total area of approximately 42,540 square feet.
The third floor consists of eight classrooms and a computer room.
The second floor includes eight classrooms, boys and girls bathrooms, a teacher's lounge, and an auditorium / cafeteria with a stage.
The first floor is made up of four classrooms, principal's office, nurse's office, a kitchen, cafeteria, and a gymnasium.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Head Start
Day Care
COMMENTS
The subject property is in good condition.
Adjacent to the property there is a parking lot measuring approximately 38,000 square feet.
One classroom is currently used for CCD (720 square feet) and not included in the lease transaction.
A portion of the first floor, approximately 9,287 square feet, is currently leased.
The tenant is responsible for utilities, general maintenance, and custodial services.
COMMUNITY FACTS
The subject property is in a major street with amazing access to the Garden State Parkway and Route 3.