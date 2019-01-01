 Skip to main content

Sacred Heart School Building - Bloomfield - UNDER CONTRACT

Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Sacred Heart School Building - UNDER CONTRACT

683 Bloomfield Avenue 

Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1912
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story brick building with 20 classrooms, a gymnasium, and an auditorium with a total area of approximately 42,540 square feet. 

The third floor consists of eight classrooms and a computer room. 

The second floor includes eight classrooms, boys and girls bathrooms, a teacher's lounge, and an auditorium / cafeteria with a stage. 

The first floor is made up of four classrooms, principal's office, nurse's office, a kitchen, cafeteria, and a gymnasium. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Head Start 

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

Adjacent to the property there is a parking lot measuring approximately 38,000 square feet. 

One classroom is currently used for CCD (720 square feet) and not included in the lease transaction. 

A portion of the first floor, approximately 9,287 square feet, is currently leased. 

The tenant is responsible for utilities, general maintenance, and custodial services. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

 

The subject property is in a major street with amazing access to the Garden State Parkway and Route 3.

 

 