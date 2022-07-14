Sacred Heart School - North Bergen

|
PROPERTY
|
Sacred Heart School
9034 Barr Place
North Bergen, New Jersey 07047
Hudson County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1929
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement. The available space is located within the Sacred Heart Church, on the second and third floors measuring approximately 9,855 square feet.
The third level includes five classrooms and two offices.
The second floor consists of four classrooms and two bathrooms.
The first floor is currently being used as worship space only.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Early Learning Center
Daycare Center
Civic / Social Services
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property in good condition overall.
The property is easily accessible by Route 1 & 9, New Jersey Turnpike, Route 3 and the Lincoln & Holland Tunnels.
The facility is within a short drive to New York City.
The classrooms measure apprximately 21 x 31 feet.
The property includes street parking and a paved lot measuring 23,800 square feet.