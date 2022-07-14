 Skip to main content

Sacred Heart School - North Bergen

PROPERTY

Sacred Heart School

9034 Barr Place 

North Bergen, New Jersey 07047

Hudson County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1929
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement. The available space is located within the Sacred Heart Church, on the second and third floors measuring approximately 9,855 square feet.  

The third level includes five classrooms and two offices. 

The second floor consists of four classrooms and two bathrooms. 

The first floor is currently being used as worship space only. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Early Learning Center

Daycare Center 

Civic / Social Services

COMMENTS

The subject property in good condition overall. 

The property is easily accessible by Route 1 & 9, New Jersey Turnpike, Route 3 and the Lincoln & Holland Tunnels. 

The facility is within a short drive to New York City. 

The classrooms measure apprximately 21 x 31 feet. 

The property includes street parking and a paved lot measuring 23,800 square feet. 