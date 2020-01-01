Saint Aloysius School - Caldwell

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Aloysius School
235 Bloomfield Avenue
Caldwell, New Jersey 07006
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1952 & 1964
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a basement.
The structure was built in 1952 and a gymnasium wing was added in 1964.
The property measures approximately 37,526 square feet.
The basement includes a cafeteria, kitchen, teachers' room, computer lab, and five classrooms.
The first floor consists of nine classrooms and an office.
The second floor includes eight classrooms, a science lab, and five bathrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Day Care
Educational Facility
Early Learning Center
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in good condition overall.
The subject property is extremely convienent for public transportation and is easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway, Route 280, and Route 46.
Property Map:
Property Information: