Saint Aloysius School - Caldwell

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Aloysius School

235 Bloomfield Avenue

Caldwell, New Jersey 07006

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1952 & 1964
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a basement. 

The structure was built in 1952 and a gymnasium wing was added in 1964.

The property measures approximately 37,526 square feet. 

The basement includes a cafeteria, kitchen, teachers' room, computer lab, and five classrooms. 

The first floor consists of nine classrooms and an office. 

The second floor includes eight classrooms, a science lab, and five bathrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Day Care

Educational Facility 

Early Learning Center

COMMENTS

The property is in good condition overall. 

The subject property is extremely convienent for public transportation and is easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway, Route 280, and Route 46.