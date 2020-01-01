Saint Aloysius School - Caldwell

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a basement.

The structure was built in 1952 and a gymnasium wing was added in 1964.

The property measures approximately 37,526 square feet.

The basement includes a cafeteria, kitchen, teachers' room, computer lab, and five classrooms.

The first floor consists of nine classrooms and an office.

The second floor includes eight classrooms, a science lab, and five bathrooms.