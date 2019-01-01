Saint Andrew Convent & School Building - Bayonne - UNDER CONTRACT

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Andrew Convent & School Building
(Owned by Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich Parish)
120-138 Broadway
Bayonne, New Jersey 07002
Hudson County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease / Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1962 & 1950
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
Convent: The subject property, built in 1962, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement that measures approximately 11,903 square feet.
The basement consists of a pantry room, laundry room, a half bathroom, two storage rooms, and four closets.
The first floor includes a chapel, sacristy, kitchen and pantry, dining room, two parlor rooms, a computer room, two half bathrooms, music room, and a community room.
The second floor has a community room, one suite that includes a full bathroom and sitting area, a full bathroom with showers, fifteen bedrooms, one slop sink, and a storage closet.
The third floor consists of a main bathroom with showers, storage closets, nine bedrooms, and a slop sink.
School: The subject property, constructed in 1950, is a two-story building with a full finished basement measuring approximately 54,329 square feet.
The basement contains a 'Train Club' room, video room, rental room, four bathrooms, cafeteria with a full kitchen, meeting room, a stage, and three storage rooms.
The first floor includes a 'Youth Center', three half bathrooms, two offices, nurse's office with a half bathroom, and eight classrooms.
The second floor consists of eight classrooms, and two girls and boys bathrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
Day Care
Head Start
Residential
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject properties are in good condition overall.
The School is constructed of brick and has terrazzo floors and marble and tile walls.
The Convent is a masonry building with central air conditioning.
The properties include a parking lot measuring approximately 1,036 square feet.
The School is currently used for CCD and Parish functions.
The property offers great access to the NJ Turnpike, Routes 1 & 9, and both the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.
|