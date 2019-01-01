 Skip to main content

Saint Andrew Convent & School Building - Bayonne - UNDER CONTRACT

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Andrew Convent & School Building 

(Owned by Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich Parish)

120-138 Broadway 

Bayonne, New Jersey 07002

Hudson County 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease / Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1962 & 1950
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

Convent: The subject property, built in 1962, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement that measures approximately 11,903 square feet. 

The basement consists of a pantry room, laundry room, a half bathroom, two storage rooms, and four closets.

The first floor includes a chapel, sacristy, kitchen and pantry, dining room, two parlor rooms, a computer room, two half bathrooms, music room, and a community room. 

The second floor has a community room, one suite that includes a full bathroom and sitting area, a full bathroom with showers, fifteen bedrooms, one slop sink, and a storage closet. 

The third floor consists of a main bathroom with showers, storage closets, nine bedrooms, and a slop sink. 

School: The subject property, constructed in 1950, is a two-story building with a full finished basement measuring approximately 54,329 square feet. 

The basement contains a 'Train Club' room, video room, rental room, four bathrooms, cafeteria with a full kitchen, meeting room, a stage, and three storage rooms. 

The first floor includes a 'Youth Center', three half bathrooms, two offices, nurse's office with a half bathroom, and eight classrooms. 

The second floor consists of eight classrooms, and two girls and boys bathrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

Day Care

Head Start

Residential 

COMMENTS

The subject properties are in good condition overall. 

The School is constructed of brick and has terrazzo floors and marble and tile walls. 

The Convent is a masonry building with central air conditioning. 

The properties include a parking lot measuring approximately 1,036 square feet. 

The School is currently used for CCD and Parish functions. 

The property offers great access to the NJ Turnpike, Routes 1 & 9, and both the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels. 

 