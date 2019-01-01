Saint Andrew Convent & School Building - Bayonne - UNDER CONTRACT

Convent: The subject property, built in 1962, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement that measures approximately 11,903 square feet.

The basement consists of a pantry room, laundry room, a half bathroom, two storage rooms, and four closets.

The first floor includes a chapel, sacristy, kitchen and pantry, dining room, two parlor rooms, a computer room, two half bathrooms, music room, and a community room.

The second floor has a community room, one suite that includes a full bathroom and sitting area, a full bathroom with showers, fifteen bedrooms, one slop sink, and a storage closet.

The third floor consists of a main bathroom with showers, storage closets, nine bedrooms, and a slop sink.

School: The subject property, constructed in 1950, is a two-story building with a full finished basement measuring approximately 54,329 square feet.

The basement contains a 'Train Club' room, video room, rental room, four bathrooms, cafeteria with a full kitchen, meeting room, a stage, and three storage rooms.

The first floor includes a 'Youth Center', three half bathrooms, two offices, nurse's office with a half bathroom, and eight classrooms.

The second floor consists of eight classrooms, and two girls and boys bathrooms.